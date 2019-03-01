The 10 best movies and shows coming to Netflix in March 2019

It’s deja vu all over again, as March is another peculiar month for Netflix additions. As always, there are plenty of highlights here, but there’s no real licensed blockbuster (like a Marvel movie), and none of the biggest Netflix shows are returning for new seasons either. But with Apollo 13, The Hurt Locker, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the service has done a great job of adding Oscar winners just days after the Academy Awards.

And while the first half of the fifth (and possibly final) season of Arrested Development was about as hit-or-miss as the fourth, I am personally looking forward to seeing the Bluth family again… even if they aren’t quite as lovable as they were fourteen years ago. All eight episodes drop on March 15th.

Other returning originals include Queer Eye and Santa Clarita Diet, but my personal recommendation for the month is a satirical horror-comedy called Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, which you have to watch if you haven’t:

Apollo 13 | March 1st

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon | March 1st

The Hurt Locker | March 1st

Winter’s Bone | March 1st

Doubt | March 7th

Triple Frontier | March 13th

A rrested Development: Season 5 B | March 15th

Queer Eye: Season 3 | March 15th

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 | March 29th

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil | March 29th

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in March, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.