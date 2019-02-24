How to watch the 2019 Oscars: Live stream, start time, channel

The biggest night in film has finally arrived, as the 91st Academy Awards are set to get going on Sunday night at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on ABC. There are a wide variety of notable story lines coming into this year’s ceremony, but none have received more exhaustive coverage that the fact that the Oscars are going to air without a host for the first time in 30 years. Even if you don’t care about the awards, it might be worth tuning in just to see how that shakes out.

Of course, Best Picture is always a hot topic when it comes to the Oscars, but for the first time, Netflix has a realistic chance of walking away with the event’s most prestigious award. Roma has some stout competition from the likes of Green Book, A Star Is Born, and even dark horse (and fan favorite) Black Panther.

The show itself should be entertaining (especially without a host), but if you’re more interested in interviews and seeing who’s wearing what, you can tune in to the All Access: Red Carpet Live coverage on ABC at 3:30 PM PT / 6:30 PM ET. And if you simply can’t get enough Oscars coverage, you can switch your television over to E! even earlier to watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Oscars beginning at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.

You can see all of the nominees here, but in case you need a refresher, here are the Best Picture nominees:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

You can also sign up for a free TV trial before the show begins. Some of the services with free trials include YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. You can either sign up for the service to get access ABC for the show, or use the login information to access the live stream on ABC.go.com.