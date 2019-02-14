It was only a few days ago that we showed you a new series of Avengers leaks that delivered a few significant spoilers for the upcoming Marvel movie — yes, they were brand new toy sightings — and we now have more similar leaks for you. Just like the previous set of images, we’re looking at photos of new toy sets that appear to have been created for Avengers: Endgame.

Last week’s leak told us that Captain America and Iron Man would both wear suits similar to the special suit humans need to wear to travel to the Quantum Realm, implying Iron Man won’t die in space, as some theories suggest.

Somehow, Tony Stark is coming home. Someone may save him, or he may save himself. Again. But Doctor Strange made sure that Stark would survive that fight on Titan in Infinity War. Stark, of course, has the brain and the means to develop the tools to prevail over Thanos. He may even design the suits required to travel to the Quantum Realm for the whole team — and these toy leaks suggest that plenty of the remaining Avengers will go there.

Stark is also the creator of the War Machine suit, and it just so happens that he may be developing a monster War Machine Buster or War Destroyer armor for Jim Rhodes, as seen in the following image:

That’s right, Lego made an Avengers set that features this massive War Machine armor, which is already on sale in Britain. Here’s another look at it:

This “War Machine Buster” also includes several minifigs, including two Outriders, as well as War Machine and Ant-Man in Quantum Realm suits. Again, these are suits similar to what Hank Pym wore in Ant-Man and the Wasp to go to the Quantum Realm. They’re white and have the Avengers logo on them.

And it turns out that Lego has designed quite a few Avengers sets that may be inspired by Endgame, as you can see below:

Yes, there’s a new QuinJet too, complete with plenty of other figurines.

As always, there’s a chance that these sets aren’t connected to scenes from Endgame. But this doesn’t change the fact that the War Machine minifig is wearing the same suits as the non-Lego action figures photographed in several Asian markets in the past few months. Not to mention that it wouldn’t make any sense to see the War Machine Buster armor in a Lego set but not in an upcoming MCU movie.