It has been quite some time since an unreleased Motorola flagship phone really generated a significant amount of buzz. Perhaps it was back in 2013 when the made-to-order Moto X first debuted. But even then, the phone was barely a blip on the radar compared to flagship devices from the likes of Apple and Samsung. Even smaller companies like OnePlus have managed to stir up some solid interest in their flagship phones in recent years. Meanwhile, Motorola has been relegated to a brand known for its mid-range handsets that offer good performance and decent features at affordable prices. The company’s marquee phones like the Motorola One and the Moto Z line aren’t even an afterthought in key markets. In fact, there’s a good chance that many people reading this right now have never even heard of the Motorola One, which was just released three months ago.

That’s why rumors that Motorola is working on another RAZR revival were so intriguing. Yes, Motorola has tried to revive the RAZR before, but things are different this time around. Why? Because the rumored new RAZR phone won’t be just another Android phone. It’ll supposedly be a flip phone like the original RAZR that remains one of the best-selling cell phones of all time, but with a new foldable OLED screen like the ones we’ll soon see in next-gen phones from Samsung and Huawei.

Well, we have some good news and some bad news for you this morning. The good news is that our own inside sources have told us that Motorola is indeed toying with the idea of releasing a foldable RAZR revival. But the bad news is that today’s announcement from Motorola has nothing to do with the RAZR, which some people thought might be teased this month. Instead, Motorola is updating the only smartphone line that has really been working well for it in recent years, with the unveiling of three brand new Moto G7 smartphones: The Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power.

Moto G7

The main Moto G7 is the most premium model Motorola announced on Thursday, with a fit and finish that is definitely a cut above the other two new G7 phones. It also has better specs that are highlighted by things like a 6.2-inch FHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 15W fast charging, a 3,000 mAh battery, and more. It has the smallest notch of the three phones and it’s also the only model with a dual-lens rear camera. Like the other two G7 models, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset and it ships with Android 9 Pie. Motorola says its new Moto G7 is 50% faster than its previous-generation Moto G6.

Motorola’s Moto G7 is available beginning today in Brazil and Mexico, and it will launch within a month in the US for $299. There’s also a Moto G7 Plus model with a larger display, but it won’t be made available in the US.

Moto G7 Play

Motorola’s G7 Play is a lower-end model that’s more compact than the main G7. It also features specs that are nowhere near as impressive, such as a 5.7-inch 720p display with a larger notch, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a single 13-megapixel rear camera. Compared to the G6 Play though, the new model is a big step up — Motorola says it’s a whopping 110% faster than the G6 Play, and it should provide up to 40 hours of battery life.

The G7 Play was released today in Brazil and Mexico and it will launch at some point in the next month in the US for just $199.

Moto G7 Power

Finally, Motorola’s new Moto G7 Power features specs that are in line with the G7 Play, but with a massive 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola says will easily provide two full days of usage, or up to 60 hours, before the phone needs to be charged. It sports a 6.2-inch 720p screen with a notch sized between the other two G7 phones, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 12-megapixel rear camera. Motorola also says that its TurboPower charger that ships with the Moto G7 Power will add 9 hours of battery life after charging for just 15 minutes.

The Moto G7 Power has a retail price of $249 and it will be available in the US within the next month.