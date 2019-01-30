Bloomberg: Upcoming iPhones will take augmented reality and mobile photography to the next level

A new report from Bloomberg reveals that Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup may include advanced 3D cameras as part of an ongoing effort to push the envelope with respect to augmented reality and mobile photography.

The report claims that 3D cameras on the device will enable users to create “three-dimensional reconstructions of the real world” at a distance of up to 15 feet. With advanced cameras in tow, and naturally accompanied by advanced software, the rumored camera scheme will provide users with incredibly accurate depth maps, improved camera quality, and open up an intriguing number of use-case scenarios.

Notably, this isn’t the first we’ve heard rumblings about Apple incorporating 3D cameras onto the iPhone. A report from late last year claimed that Apple was already in talks with Sony to potentially supply the 3D sensors in question.

As for other features reportedly in the works, the report adds that Apple is also working to develop “enhanced photo-capture tools and a more powerful chip.” Camera quality on the iPhone has improved steadily over the past few years, but it’s starting to look that it will take a giant leap in 2020.

Coupled with the impending roll-out of 5G — which Apple will reportedly adopt in 2020 as well — there’s a good chance that iPhone upgrades will see a huge spike in just about two years. Though Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup was impressive, the reality is that users are simply upgrading at a slower rate because devices are lasting longer and carrier subsidies have practically disappeared.

Beyond the iPhone, Bloomberg claims that Apple’s long-rumored AR-headset project remains alive and well and may also see the light of day in 2020.

In the interim, we can expect some nice but not exactly revolutionary upgrades to Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup. As previously rumored, Apple’s flagship iPhone later this year will likely boast a three-lens camera design. A successor to the iPhone XR, meanwhile, will reportedly boast a dual-lens camera scheme.

Interestingly, the Bloomberg report claims that Apple is still deciding on whether or not to abandon the Lightning connector for USB-C on its 2019 iPhone lineup.