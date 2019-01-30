New ‘Captain Marvel’ footage gives a big nod to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ post-credits scene

Captain Marvel will launch on March 8th, which means we’re going to see an increasing number of TV spots and teasers in the coming weeks, followed by an avalanche of interviews with all the stars in the movie. Just a few days ago I told you that Marvel boss Kevin Feige let it slip that Captain Marvel will lead the Avengers in the future, during a featurette I saw before Glass, but sadly I can’t find it online. And now I’ll show you a brand new revelation from Captain Marvel, which gives a huge nod to Infinity War and Endgame.

Captain Marvel was first (sort of) introduced in the post-credits scene of Infinity War when Nick Fury paged the hero right before he turned to ashes. Leaving the cinema, I had plenty of questions running through my head about this particular moment. Why a pager? How long has Fury held on to that piece of aging technology? Why hasn’t he used it before, to ask for Captain Marvel’s help? Where is she, still on Earth? Is this an intergalactic pager?

Those questions still stand, but there is at least one theory that says Nick Fury has been waiting for that particular moment to come along. And that’s why he paged Captain Marvel when he did. Captain Marvel will explain everything come March, and now we’ve got footage to prove that.

The following video contains a collection of TV spots and trailers that run in international markets, via ComicBook, including a spot from Russia where the pager is featured significantly. The key part starts around the 23 second mark:

I don’t speak fluent Russian, but this is what I assume was said during those pager-related exchanges:

Captain Marvel: Is that a portable communicator of some sort, perchance? Say like an iPhone XS or Galaxy S10? It’s too early for those. But I can time travel, you know?

Nick Fury: I don’t know what you’ve just said, this is a state of the art pager. Picture this: someone needs to get a hold of me, boom, they send a text, and I’ll call them right away. You can shoot photons out of your arms, but you don’t have a pager? How do you guys talk to each other?

Captain Marvel: Hey, give me that pager right now. First of all, I hate hacking public phones. Secondly, you’ll only be able to use it once. Say an alien force, let’s call it Thanos, wipes off half of the universe with the snap of a finger, and you need to get a hold of me to help the Avengers team you’re going to create and develop in the next 10 to 20 years. I’ll need one of these babies so you can get in touch. And I will only respond if you manage to bring up my logo on the screen.

That’s probably the gist of it. Although again, I don’t speak Russian.

In all seriousness, that scene is pretty essential for the movie as it lays out the next phase of the relationship between Fury and Captain Marvel. She’s obviously ready to help Fury if he needs assistance, and that’s why she asks for a pager. It’s very likely that she’ll receive that distress message in 2018 as soon as the snap happens, and come to help out the remaining Avengers in Endgame.

Here’s a look at that pager from the 90s, the one Fury gives Captain Marvel:

Image Source: YouTube

And here’s that pager that Fury uses in 2018 to send her a distress signal:

Image Source: YouTube

The Infinity War pager looks like the upgraded do-it-yourself pager that Captain Marvel would conceive back in the 90s, a device that could enable intergalactic two-way communication between them. It’s also a device that can display color, a device that doesn’t need AA batteries to operate, and is apparently powered by some sort of advanced alien tech. Hers must look just like it. Either that, or she’s still rocking the old one, in which case how does she keep it charged?