New concept video shows us the iPhone 11 we wish Apple would make

With 2019 in full swing, we’ve already started to see a number of iPhone 11 renders emerge from the rumor mill. The renders we’ve seen thus far all feature distinctive designs, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that Apple is reportedly still working with a number of iPhone 11 prototypes at this point.

This early into the year, it’s a safe bet that the iPhone designs we’ve seen thus far are still in the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) phase, which essentially means that the company is still finalizing the overall design and feature-set of its next-gen iPhone lineup.

From what we’ve gathered so far, one of the more exciting and intriguing features we can expect to see on Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 is a triple-lens camera. Of course, the overall design remains up in the air given that we’ve already seen two distinctive designs in the span of just two weeks. One, if you recall, was a somewhat aesthetically displeasing design that featured three cameras located on a square module on the back. A more elegant design featured three cameras oriented horizontally surrounded by a circular flash.

That said, a brand new concept video from the YouTube page ConceptsiPhone highlights some fantastical features that will certainly not be part of the iPhone 11 feature set, with an in-screen Touch ID sensor being a prime example.

Still, it’s always fun to look at some far out iPhone 11 concepts, no matter how unrealistic the may be. It’s also worth noting that the concept video below imagines an iPhone 11 with three cameras positioned vertically. The design also features sharper corners, essentially boasting a look that more closely resembles the iPhone 5S than the iPhone X.

While substantive rumors about upcoming iPhone 11 features will inevitably emerge in the coming weeks and months, some rumored features we’ve seen so far include improved Face ID performance, faster Wi-Fi, and a slightly smaller notch. Some of the more unlikely rumors point to an iPhone 11 design with support for 5G and USB-C support.