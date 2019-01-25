Nintendo president says Switch successor and price cut rumors are bogus

If you were thinking about holding out a few more months for a new Nintendo Switch model or a permanent price cut, you might be out of luck. Speaking with Japan’s Sankei News, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa seemingly put to rest any rumors that a Switch refresh or price cut is in the cards for 2019.

The relevant quote comes from Furukawa’s answer to a question about the company’s goal to sell 20 million units in the fiscal year. Here’s what he had to say in response (as translated by Nintendo Everything):

It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement. So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time.

The revelation at the end of his quote seemingly came unprompted, but might have been an acknowledgement of the rumors that have been flying around the internet lately, claiming Nintendo is working on a cheaper Switch or plans to give the Switch a hardware upgrade. This doesn’t necessarily kill all hope for a console refresh from Nintendo this year (E3 2019 is still a long way off, after all), but it’s clear that this isn’t a priority for Nintendo.

As for the rest of the interview, Furukawa discussed Nintendo’s record-breaking success at the end of 2018, as well as the company’s commitment to mobile as a “means of supporting [its] pillars of revenue.” He also had a fascinating answer when asked about retaining talent in the current economic client:

We’re increasing our intensity in the competition of acquiring highly-skilled individuals, but we are up against other sources of competitive power, so we will be tackling these situations thoroughly. Nintendo is a company in the entertainment industry and our mission is to give people a reason to smile. Since our business is linked to the ebb and flow of our times, we are requiting those who can adapt in flexible manner. In the past, we have increased our internship programs and such to interest people in how we do things; we want to continue to spread Nintendo’s ways of thinking.

In conclusion: Don’t expect to see the Nintendo Switch retailing for less than $299 any time soon.