A real-life photo of Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy S10+ just leaked

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 was one of the sleekest and most powerful smartphones released in 2018. It was also incredibly boring since it looked exactly like the Galaxy S8 from back in 2017, and it packed no new marquee features whatsoever. Sales have plummeted as a result, and some estimates suggest that the Galaxy S9 series will be the worst-selling Galaxy S phone line since all the way back in 2012. Samsung’s earnings have obviously taken a big hit as a result, but the company is looking to turn things around right out of the gate in 2019 with multiple upcoming phone launches that have Android fans buzzing.

The most novel new smartphone Samsung is set to launch in 2019 is the “Galaxy F” phone with a foldable OLED display. This handset will reportedly be released sometime in the second quarter of the year, and it has definitely piqued plenty of interest so far. But the biggest launch out of Samsung in the first half will take place next month when the company finally takes the wraps off of its new Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone lineup. We still have just over a month to wait before those phones are made official, but a new leak that just hit the web on Tuesday morning should help tide us over while we wait for the phones to be made official.

The Galaxy S10+ is the most eagerly anticipated new Galaxy S10 model set to be unveiled next month. It’ll feature a nice big OLED screen that stretches almost all the way to each edge thanks to a brand new all-screen design. There are almost no bezels at all on Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 phones because the front-facing cameras are actually located behind the screen. A hole punched right through the display replaces the notch we’ve seen on dozens of other smartphones, which was popularized by the iPhone X back in 2017.

In the case of the Galaxy S10+, the hole in the screen is actually oblong because the phone has two front-facing selfie cameras. It’s unclear exactly what they’ll do, but they may enable 3D features or they could provide ultra-wide selfies like they do on Google’s Pixel 3 XL. Whatever the case, a new leaked photo that hit the web on Tuesday gives us a rare look at the unreleased Galaxy S10+ and its dual front-facing cameras in real life.

Galaxy S10+ leaked again, saw those two eyes? pic.twitter.com/92UW2HWInS — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 22, 2019

The photo was posted by well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe, though he doesn’t appear to be the image’s original source. Ice doesn’t credit the original source of the photo unfortunately, so we have no idea where it came from. What we do know is that Ice Universe has a terrific track record when it comes to Samsung leaks, so if he’s posting this photo than we can safely assume it’s real.

Here’s a closer look:

A sticker can be seen covering much of the middle of the Galaxy S10+, but the top of the phone’s face is unobstructed. That oblong punch-hole camera setup is a dead giveaway that it’s the Galaxy S10+ and not one of the other Galaxy S10 models, since the Galaxy S10 Lite and the main Galaxy S10 are both rumored to have single-lens selfie cameras.

Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy S10 lineup, including the Galaxy S10+, during a big press conference on February 20th in San Francisco. The phones are then expected to launch a few weeks later in early March.