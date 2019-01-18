New rumor may shed light on iPhone 11’s advanced camera system

A new post on the Chinese website Weibo has revealed some exciting new tidbits about Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 11. While you’ve likely heard that Apple’s flagship iPhone this year will boast a triple-lens camera design, the Weibo posting — which you might want to take with a huge grain of salt — sheds a little bit more light on what we can expect to see. Specifically, the post claims that the successor to the iPhone XS Max will incorporate a wide-angle lens, a super wide-angle lens, and a 3x telephoto lens. As a point of comparison, the current iPhone XS Max includes a 2x telephoto lens.

Interestingly, the juicy tidbits don’t stop there. The post also claims that the top-tier iPhone 11 may include a 4,000mAh battery and support for 15W wireless fast charging. The current iPhone XS Max, as another point of comparison, supports wireless charging up to 7.5W. While these particular two rumors are intriguing, it’s hard to envision them panning out.

The post also claims that the iPhone 11 may boast a display with a “90-120Hz” refresh rate. If true, this should help smooth out animations and improve the user experience when enjoying content like movies with fast-action sequences.

Now if we’re being honest, it’s admittedly too soon to take any specific iPhone 11 rumor as fact. That said, one feature that keeps coming up consistently centers on the aforementioned triple-lens camera design. Just this week, for example, new renders of an iPhone 11 prototype emerged, complete with a sleek new camera design. If you look closely, you can tell that the three lenses are aligned horizontally with the flash located in a ring around the module itself. All in all, it looks a tad more elegant than the current iPhone XS camera design.

And speaking of iPhone 11 cameras, a rumor that surfaced just a few days ago claims that two of the camera sensors on the back of the device will be 10-megapixel and 14-megapixel sensors. There are also rumblings that the iPhone 11 will incorporate a 10-megapixel front-facing selfie-camera.

As for other iPhone 11 rumors that have been making the rounds, there’s a good chance we’ll see support for Wi-Fi 6, improved Face ID performance and reliability, and a slightly less intrusive notch design. And lastly, there have been some conflicting reports about whether or not Apple this year will drop the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C. While I personally can’t see this happening this year, stranger things have certainly happened.