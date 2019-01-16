This might be the worst Galaxy S10 battery rumor yet

Samsung will unveil at least four distinct Galaxy S10 versions soon, including three 4G models and a 5G phone. All of them will share the same Infinity-O punch-hole design on the front, as well as the same high-end processors. But they will have unique features, including different camera configurations, different RAM and storage options, as well as different battery capacities. The latter is a given, considering that we’re looking at least four different Galaxy S10 sizes, starting at 5.8 inches and going up to 6.7 inches — and this year, the size of the screen will almost match the size of the phone since the bezels are so small. And while we saw some exciting battery-related reports in the past, you won’t like the latest Galaxy S10 rumor.

It wasn’t too long ago that we learned the cheapest Galaxy S10 will have a 3,100 mAh battery. Reports then said the Galaxy S10+ would have a 4,000 mAh battery. We also heard that the phones would be thinner than ever, suggesting that Samsung may have chosen a thin profile over extra battery capacity.

But there was no reason to be worried about battery life. That’s because all Galaxy S10 phones will have more energy-efficient components than their predecessors. Not to mention that the Galaxy S10+’s 4,000 mAh battery will actually be bigger than the similarly-sized Galaxy Note 9, which packs a 3,500 mAh battery.

The main reason why battery capacity shouldn’t matter so much on Samsung’s new phones has to do with something else. A couple of reports said that the Galaxy S10 will have faster charging than any of its predecessors, which should be great news to users. Even better, a different leaker claimed that the phones would ship with graphene-based battery charging tech, which would not only increase charging speeds but also protect against overheating.

In other words, faster battery charging speeds may be enough to offset worries about battery sizes, since a charge of just 15 minutes would give you hours upon hours of usage. But now, a new revelation tells us the Galaxy S10 batteries will charge at the same speeds as the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

The news comes from Nashville Chatter, which discovered that the Galaxy S10 phones have already been approved by China’s 3C body ahead of their release in the region. The documentation reveals that the phones will ship with EP-TA200 chargers that support 9V/1.67A and 5V/2V charging speeds, just like the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 phones before them.

That’s definitely not great news, assuming all this information is accurate, because other Samsung rivals have already launched products that can charge much faster. In theory, Samsung’s new phones could always support faster charging speeds that would require the purchase of an additional charger, just like the new iPhones. But that’s something only Samsung knows for the time being.