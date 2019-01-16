Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free had seven solid options in it, and a few of them are actually still freebies today. Definitely go back and have a look if you missed it, then come back to Wednesday’s roundup, which has six new apps on sale for you to browse.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Glow Wallpapers

Normally $0.99.

HD Wallpapers All Optimized for the latest iOS 10, iPhone7, iPhone 6, iPhone 6P, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C & iPod Touch 5 (640 x 1136), iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad 3rd Gen and all other iOS devices. Bright up your iOS Device with cool radiant glowing Wallpapers! Don’t wait when you can have over 10,000 pictures to choose from Get your awesome cool radiant glowing backgrounds now to bright up your iOS device. Get it now and make your world luminous. There are tons of pictures to choose from. All you have to do is browse through the three categories of popular, random and new and get the best ones to show off to your friends. Make them happy. —————————————– We care deeply for our fans and those who are new are always welcome to see why we are the most excellent wallpaper application provider in apps store. —————————————– We want you to enjoy our award winning quality wallpapers in Apps store.

You will be blown away with the quality & quantity of collection we have in our gallery. ————– Awesome Features ——————- √ Super fast loading & less memory consumption. √ Fast and easy navigation within App using swipe, pinch and zoom. √ Friendly search key to your favorite choice. √ Categorized Organization of Wallpapers. √ Unlimited downloads every day. √ 24/7 update so that you don’t get bored. √ Pixel level detail of Cool User Interface making your time inside the App a soothing one. √ Slide to enlarge image anytime

Download Glow Wallpapers

Dream Bubblez

Normally $0.99.

Seeing a bubble in your dreams signifies relaxation, peace and good fortune. A bubble has no noise till it exists and thus, it also indicates silence. Your task is easy, find in a growing number of bubbles the biggest and burst it by tapping! Soft and wonderful animations in conjunction with a soothing soundscape will free your mind from the stress of everyday life. Download “Dream Bubblez” and go on a unique journey where you will relax, meditate, and even dream! • Simple one finger control • Play forever and try to beat your friend’s top score with Game Center! • Unlock up to 10 color schemes

Download Dream Bubblez

Magnifier with Flash Light

Normally $0.99.

Did you forget to take your reading glasses or need a magnifier to read small text ? Just pick your iPhone to transform it instantly into a magnifying glass with flash light, that comes in Full screen with light and NO wasted screen space. The Magnifier Flash App is a very convenient and handy app, with such ease of use, that it operates with just one finger to slide to zoom, turn on flash light and also save to photos. And our users find it extremely useful for reading small prints in many occasions. “Great app to have! Comes in very handy when shopping if you have a problem reading the fine print. The built-in light is also quite helpful.” – cooky sue “I use the magnifier to examine jewelry for marks that identify the piece. Thank you!” – Beth Evans-Walters Magnifier App is now enhanced with a tip calculator feature that is offered as an InApp purchase, that can come in quite handy, while checking out at restaurants. It calculates the tip per person as a percentage of the bill and also splits the tip between people. Magnifier Flash is an enhanced magnifying glass with flash light , with the additional capability to SAVE what you see on the zoomed view to camera roll. Great for reading receipts in dim lights at restaurants. Great for reading small text in the dark, either inside your car during night or anywhere else. Magnifies small text up to 6X digital zoom, and gives a very clear text without shake. Single tap to “Snap and Save” the view to camera roll. Key features: 1. Magnifier with up to 6X zoom provide clear enlarged text of small prints or receipts. 2. Turn ON Flash light to read text in dim light or in the dark. 3. Easy to read nutrition label with small prints, as a high contrast crystal clear zoomed text. 4. Read restaurant menus in dim light very clearly and high contrast zoom. 5. Easy to find misplaced items in the dark or dim light. 6. Useful while searching for items in the car during the night. 7. Snap and SAVE what you see in the zoomed view on to the camera roll by clicking the save to photos button. Using this feature, you can later at any time view the photo or get it emailed to your desktop from your iPhone. InApp purchase, features a ‘TIP CALCULATOR’

It is a convenient and easy to use tool with a smooth slider, that calculates the tip per person, and takes into account standard tip percentages. Includes a tip round-off option.

Download Magnifier with Flash Light

Twister game spinner

Normally $0.99.

A must have app for the popular Game of Twister! It is the perfect solution to play with your friends or family.

The app makes it possible for two people to play without the need of a third person to “spin the wheel” (as it used to be played on a physical wheel). Important notice: Make sure your device is not muted and your volume is high enough to hear the speaking assistant. Features:

• Speaking Assistant

It can speak the turns to help you stay focused on your game at all times. • Automatic and Manual modes

– Automatic mode gives you the possibility to set the desired duration between turns and once you start, the app will automatically play, show and tell the next turn.

– Manual mode on the other hand, requires a tap on the screen to display the next turn. The app has been tested and improved for years and as a result it has been ranked in Top 30 on the App Store on five continents. *Twister is a game played on a large plastic mat that is spread on the floor. The mat has four rows of large colored circles on it with a different color in each row: red, yellow, blue and green. A spinner is used to determine where the player has to put their hand or foot. After spinning, the combination is called (for example: “right hand yellow”) and players must move their matching hand or foot to a circle of the correct color. In a two-player game, no two people can have a hand or foot on the same circle; the rules are different for more players. Due to the scarcity of colored circles, players will often be required to put themselves in unlikely or precarious positions, eventually causing someone to fall. A person is eliminated when they fall or when their elbow or knee touches the mat.

Download Twister game spinner

Multiple Photo Sets Timer

Normally $1.99.

Often times we set a timer inside our camera app and place our iPhone somewhere and wait for it to take a photo(s) of us. Then we go back to check the result and many times we are so delighted that we start the timer again to capture some more photos. With this app, you can set in advance the number of rounds you would like the app to take photos, the time interval between them and the number of photos to be taken each time. Just pose. Wait for the app to take a photo, then change your pose over and over until you are done. No more going back and forth to reset the timer and pose again. Simple, yer genius! The app is incredibly easy to use, just choose between front and back camera and quickly set the preferred settings from the menu button. New features coming soon.

Download Multiple Photo Sets Timer

Skate & Strike

Normally $0.99.

In this game you can play Bunny Hop Mode and Surf Mode.

In this Skate & Strike game you will fight with and race against your opponents on your skateboard with your guns and skateboards. Outstrip your opponents by racing faster or stop them by shooting them. There is also bunny hop mode, don’t forget to give it a go. With your points, you can buy new skateboards to surf faster, or you can buy new weapons to destroy your opponents. You can also customize your skateboard with new skins(updates are coming soon). Skate & Strike, also known as Surf & Strike, is a skateboard racing game. This game is inspired by surf mode, but we are independent team from the developers of the surf mode.. We have ownerships or permissions to use all contents of this game. Surfing is easier in mobile, you are not have to be a pro to complete a level.

Download Skate & Strike