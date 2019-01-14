‘Rocket League’ now features full cross-platform play on PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC

The barriers preventing true cross-platform gaming across all consoles continue to crumble as Sony announced on Monday that Rocket League is the newest game to join its PlayStation Cross-Play Beta program. What this means is that PS4 players can now be matched up with or against people playing on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC, if they so choose. This applies to all online match types: Casual, Competitive, and Extra Modes.

Cross-platform play is enabled by default, but if you want to make sure it’s turned on (or if you want to turn it off), you can do so by going to Main Menu > Options > Gameplay and ticking (or unticking) the box labeled Cross-Platform Play. Once that box is ticked, all you have to do is start matchmaking.

“Today’s announcement is an important one for us here at Psyonix, because we know how much our community has wanted FULL cross-platform support for quite some time,” explained Jeremy Dunham, Vice President of Publishing at Psyonix. “It’s because of YOU, our fans, and our generous partners on all systems and services that have made this possible in the first place. On behalf of the entire team, THANK YOU for your passion and persistence as we continue to do our best to make Rocket League the best experience we can.”

But what if you want to join a match with one of your Xbox friends while you’re playing on PlayStation? Psyonix says that a cross-platform party system (presumably similar to the one that Fortnite employs) will be introduced in the first Rocket League update of the year, which should be coming in the near future.