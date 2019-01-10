Samuel L. Jackson reveals his favorite Avenger, besides Nick Fury

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of Avengers: Endgame in theaters on April 26, the actor who plays the fan favorite super spy Nick Fury has revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter which member of the team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes happens to be his favorite.

Naturally, Samuel L. Jackson quips at first that his loyalties definitely lie with Nick Fury since — well, it’s obvious why. But then he coughs up his real answer, and it turns out that his favorite Avenger that he doesn’t portray happens to be former Russian spy Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. An interesting choice, certainly, for lots of reasons including the fact that she’s one of the few to survive Thanos’ genocidal finger snap.

Jackson revealed that preference as part of a fun interview that included lots of other tidbits that movie fans will no doubt find interesting, including his favorite movie snack (a large box of buttered popcorn with a white cherry slushie) as well as his favorite line from Pulp Fiction (Do they speak English in ‘What?’). He reveals a bit of his age, being 70, when he ribs Spider-Man actor Tom Holland for being “a little more energetic and he’s kind of all over the place. But I like him. Great kid,” in addition to ruminating on the possibility of playing Nick Fury even once he passes 80. “I could be the Alec Guinness of Marvel movies,” Jackson quips, a nod to the late actor who of course famously portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy.

And then we get to his Black Widow comment. It’s interesting, because she’s already featured prominently in the first Endgame trailer, and we also know that a Black Widow movie is in the works at Marvel. It’s not clear, however, if whatever comes to fruition will be a current story or a prequel of the character.

Nevertheless, Jackson’s nod to the character will surely excite the many fans who’ve been waiting for a while for her to finally get a starring role in her own solo outing, after having served as a side character in flicks like Captain America: Winter Soldier, Civil War and Iron Man 2.

Fans can also catch Jackson in Glass when it hits theaters January 18, as well as with the arrival of Captain Marvel on March 8.