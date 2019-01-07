Like many Marvel fans, I have to confess I’m guilty of having to deal with the following paradox. On one hand, I’m constantly on the lookout for new details about Avengers: Endgame. I hunt for leaks and clues about the fates of the fallen heroes and I dig up fan theories about what will happen next in Avengers 4. But on the other hand, I absolutely don’t want Marvel to actually spoil the movie via actual footage from Endgame and marketing materials. The good news, which Marvel boss Kevin Feige just gave fans, is that the trailers, TV spots, and all the other marketing footage Marvel will use before the film’s April 26th debut will not spoil Endgame in any way. It’s not like we expected Marvel or Disney to slip up and reveal Avengers 4 secrets ahead of their time, but Feige confirmed that marketing videos will be limited to the first few minutes of the film.

When the first Endgame trailer came out a few weeks ago, it was clear that Marvel only wanted to show us things that happened in the immediate aftermath of the snap. Aside from the surviving heroes from Infinity War, we only got to see two other characters that did not fight Thanos already. That’s Hawkeye and Ant-Man, and both deserved to appear in the trailer. But that was all Marvel shared with the world. We didn’t actually get to see how the Avengers will take the fight back to Thanos, even though the mad titan also appeared briefly in the trailer.

We’ll see at least one more trailer in the coming months, as well as plenty of TV spots and featurettes for Avengers 4, which is what we expect for any new movie in the months preceding the official premiere.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on when #AvengersEndgame got its title, how #CaptainMarvel is looking, the Disney-Fox merger, and more from the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/pSE7lgNM4U — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 7, 2019

But, speaking with MTV News on the red carpet at the 76th Golden Globes, Feige said that it’s “somewhat accurate” that footage in marketing videos won’t include anything outside the first 15 or 20 minutes of the movie:

I’d call it somewhat accurate. As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. […] I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.

Think about that for a second and compare it with the Infinity War trailer that teased some of the action in the movie, including that massive fight in Wakanda. The fact that Disney and Marvel won’t show us any footage beyond the first 20 minutes is fantastic, considering that the final cut of the film is expected to be around three hours long.

Feige is indeed right about one thing: Avengers 4 sells itself. In fact, it’s probably a film that would generate tons of buzz as well as a tremendous box office performance without any trailers whatsoever.