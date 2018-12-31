Happy New Year’s Eve! We’re just a few hours out from 2019 here in the United States, and what better way to celebrate than by downloading a bunch of paid apps that are on sale for free? Admittedly, it isn’t the most traditional New Year’s celebration, but why not make it a new tradition? And then your new year’s resolution can be to download even more free apps in 2019! That’s one I bet that all of us can keep.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

AR Measure

Normally $1.99.

Measure lengths and areas using only your mobile device! AR Measure is the quickest way to measure two points and area sizes. Features:

• Many modes of measurements including 4 A to B modes and 1 Area mode.

• Save your screenshots/areas in the app for later reference. Tap the Camera/Save button.

• Change the unit of measurement by tapping the “Unit” button. Tips:

• Make sure the area is well lit.

• Get close to where you are placing your points.

• Keep your movements steady.

I am – Affirmation Reminders

Normally $1.99.

How many negative thoughts have been endlessly repeating in your mind? Daily affirmations help rewire our brains, build self esteem and change negative thought patterns. Empower yourself by verbally affirming your dreams and ambitions. Choose from many daily intentions and set reminders to be delivered throughout the day. Positive affirmations not only do they help make major shifts in your mindset they also serve as prompts and daily reminders on what you are truly capable of, making sure you have an amazing day, everyday. An affirmation is a simple but powerful statement that helps to strengthen the connection between your unconscious mind and your conscious mind.

The more you strengthen this connection the more resilient you will be when difficult or challenging circumstances. As Buddha wisely said: you become what you believe. And the best way strengthen your resilience is to practice affirmations every single day.

There are so many benefits of using affirmations as part of your daily morning routine:

– They help increase your awareness of your thoughts and words making it easier to recognize the negative + self-doubt thought patterns holding you back.

– Affirmations define your focus. When you focus your energy on the things you want: achieving your goals, the positive, uplifting + good you are creating an abundance mindset and strengthening your resolve to make it happen.

– They open you up to possibility. Too often we get stuck in the ‘impossible’ mindset, but affirmations flip this on it’s head. When you begin to positively affirm what is actually possible, a whole world of opportunity opens up to you.

Magic Launcher Pro

Normally $3.99.

Magic Launcher is the only Today Widget App Launcher you will ever need, with the ability to launch more than 100,000 apps and actions from the Today Widget in the Notification Center it makes using your iPhone or iPad even easier! Launch calls, texts and more with your friends in one swipe and tap with our Magic Contact launchers. Features Include:

– Unlimited capabilities for launching apps and actions with more than 100,000 apps including all top apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat all in your Notification Center

– Dynamic Launcher makes your smartphone smarter: Dynamic Launcher is an intelligent launcher that gives you the right apps at the right moments throughout your day.

– Design your own Launcher layout including modifications for icon size, text and shape

– Magic Contact allows instant contact via Call, Messages (SMS), FaceTime, FaceTime Audio, Mail and Telegram!

– A huge set of Magic Launchers including Google Search, Wiki Search, Weather, Clock, Clipboard search, Clipboard clear, automatic Tweet/Facebook post latest photo, Battery monitor and much more!

– Widget Scheduling allows you to automatically show & hide widgets depending on time or location

– Have multiple Launchers for various functions

– Universal app works on iPhone and iPad with support for iOS 8, iOS 9 & 3D-Touch

– iCloud Backup and Restore

– Multiple language support

– Request additional apps via our request form

– And so much more…

Panda Babies Playhome

Normally ~$4.00.

Panda Babies Playhome is set in a land where the trees are almost as tall as the sky. It’s a co-operative, caring place where children learn to engage with and nurture, a family of six totally cute pandas. The Panda Babies! Each day is an adventure because there is so much to do. Your child will learn as they play, and delight in the discovery of the many interactive objects. Hide in the wardrobe, boil the kettle for tea, pop bubbles in the bath, play a CD, water the bamboo and pick it for lunch, or change a diaper, the choice is yours. The panda house has a kitchen, lounge, bedroom, bathroom and a garden where they grow their own bamboo. There is a swing, a slide, and a trampoline, all beautifully hand drawn by children’s author Keith Brumpton. FEATURES:

– Explore the Panda Babies house and garden

– Full of interactive items to discover.

– Create stories for the Panda Babies – what will they get up to?

– Babysit the Panda Babies.

– Grow bamboo in the garden and feed the Panda Babies.

– Play hide and seek – who’s that behind the curtains?

– Put the sleepy pandas to bed.

– Sing along to the karaoke, play CD’s or use the ghettoblaster for a Panda Babies Party.

– Dance under the cool disco lights and glitterball.

– Bath the pandas, with bubbles, soap and sprays!

– Grab the banjo, flute or drum and jam into the night!

– Play on the trampoline, slide or swing in the garden.

– Watch the butterflies and birds in the garden.

– Have a Panda Babies picnic in the garden.

– Wash their diapers​ in the washing machine.

– Put the Pandas on the toilet, wipe their panda bums!

– Changes from day to night, and rain to shine.

– Kick the ball around, or play at stacking blocks.

– Discover what’s in the kitchen drawers.

– Play with the rubber ducks – but don’t put them in the toilet!

– No time limit or high scores — play for as long as you like!

– No rules or goals.

– No third-party advertising

– Safe, educational and appropriate for all ages. Specifically designed to be played by children as young as three, but detailed enough to entertain kids up to ten years old or older. Panda babies Playhome ignites the imagination and creativity to keep children engaged for hours.

Telepaste

Normally $0.99.

Download Telepaste for Mac for free at: https://jinghan.me/telepaste/resources/Telepaste4Mac.zip Copy and paste between devices within 1 second!

Not more than one button need to be pressed!

No wifi/bluetooth connection is needed!

Auto generate QR codes from clipboard!

Auto copy decoded content to clipboard!

You can even auto save to your photo library!

URL, phone numbers or time detection, one tap to browse, to call or to create an event! Especially useful for those who have more than one iOS devices. Telepaste uses QR codes as a media, is able to auto capture contents from your pasteboard and generate QR code before you get in the app. You don’t have to press any button to generate the code! Telepaste also supports auto-copying the decoded contents to the pasteboard, really a convenient utility! Don’t miss it!

thankful

Normally $2.99.

*Thankful* is the most beautifully designed way to privately and easily record everything you are thankful for in your everyday life. Numerous studies have linked counting one’s blessings to healthy and improved mental and physical health. So…start counting and appreciating your blessings and change your life! Saving and later reviewing your personal thankful list will remind you of what makes you happy and healthy. KEY FEATURES + Count your blessings…literally (with reminders to remind you to practice gratitude as often as you wish, whenever you want)! + Save your reasons to be thankful in your private journal/diary/list with photos and set favorites! + Get inspired by and share more than 400 Thankful Inspirations, 2,000 free inspirational quotes (and purchase more), and even more #thankful inspiration from people all over the world from Twitter, Tumblr, & Flickr! + Big Data Stats! See how many reasons you have for being thankful by day, month, how many are favorites, and more historical data! + The Thankful app is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple Watch for quickly adding reasons to be thankful!

Wasted – Video Effects for GAT

Normally $0.99.

Wasted is a prank video effect editor for GAT. With Wasted, you can create wasted style video easily. You can apply filters to video, modify wasted text style, even change video speed slower or faster. How to use?

1.Import video from camera or photo library

2.Pick video effect times in 3 step(effect start time, wasted text time, effect end time)

3.Edit video filters, wasted style and preview Features:

• Edit video from camera or photo library

• Pick video clip in 3 steps easily

• Apply fancy filters to video to enhance video scene

• Change wasted text with various style

• Adjust video play speed to make more fun

• Preview result video in real time

• Save video to camera roll in HD resolution

