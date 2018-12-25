Promo art shows the main villain from ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ – or will he be a hero first?

We’re still waiting for the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer to premiere, although Sony and Marvel have yet to make any announcements about it. The trailer was shown in private a few weeks ago and several reports claimed the clip was initially set to debut a few days after the first Endgame trailer. That didn’t happen, and Sony and Marvel chose not to show it over the weekend either, in spite of Aquaman, Bumblebee, and Marry Poppins: Returns all launching last week. But now we have a report that shows us the film’s villain, although he may actually be of some help to Spider-Man in the film, at least initially.

Played by Jake Gyllenhaal, Mysterio is expected to be a Spider-Man’s main antagonist in the new film. An image posted on Twitter shows promo art for the upcoming Spider-Man movie that was shown in Empire Magazin for a Spider-Man 2 story:

Sadly, it’s not a photo of Gyllenhaal wearing the Mysterio costume, so we’ll still have to wait for that. And the text that accompanies it doesn’t reveal any information about Mysterio, not that we’d expect Sony or Marvel to share too many details about the film or any characters.

However, those who saw the first trailer at CCXP18 a few weeks ago said that Spider-Man, hired by Nick Fury, will team up with Mysterio to take on the Elementals, a new threat for Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, it appears that we’ll see Mysterio work alongside Spider-Man before becoming the Spider-Man villain we all expect him to be.

While we still have to wait for the trailer to be released online, we do know that Spider-Man: Far From Home launches on July 5th, and that the action is supposed to take place in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.