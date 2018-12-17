A major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoiler just came from the unlikeliest place

The following video wouldn’t have qualified as an Avengers 4 spoiler until a few days ago, but then Marvel went ahead and revealed that the film will be called Avengers: Endgame when it released the first trailer of the film. That first trailer might’ve raised more questions than answers, since it only showed us what happened with the surviving heroes in the aftermath of the battles on Titan and in Wakanda. And that’s why the following video now qualifies as a spoiler for Endgame.

What’s interesting about the following clip is that it was posted online on December 7th, which happens to be the same day Marvel released the first Avengers 4 trailer. So this “spoiler” is somewhat intentional. We missed it until now though, because the clip has little to do with the film even though it does star Robert Downey Jr.

You see, this 4-minute long video is an introduction video for Audi’s e-tron GT concept, and it also happens to be promoting the upcoming Endgame film.

After reminding fans about the partnership between Marvel and Audi, as well as the fact that Tony Stark loves to drive his Audi cars, Downey briefly sits down with Audi’s head of design Marc Lichte to talk about the e-tron GT concept. Towards the end of the video, Downey says that he really wants to drive the car. Lichte then reminds the actor that he has driven it, to which Downey replies that he did it as Tony Stark in Avengers 4, which comes out in spring 2019.

So what’s the spoiler you ask? Well, the first trailer told us that Tony Stark is stranded in space after surviving the Thanos’ snap in Infinity War, but his resources are running critically low. Who will save him? That’s the question I had on my mind ever since seeing that first clip. Audi’s promo video indicates that Stark will have to return to Earth though, since he’s definitely not going to drive the e-tron in space. That’s something we had already suspected, of course, but some Marvel fans may have worried about Stark perishing in space. Somebody — let’s call her Captain Marvel for the time being, and I’m just speculating here, by the way — obviously finds a way to bring Stark home. The good news here seems to be that Stark won’t die in space, though there’s still plenty of rumbling to suggest that this will be he may end up perishing in Endgame.

Here’s that first Endgame trailer again so you can rewatch it if you want: