Purported ‘real-life’ photo shows off the Galaxy S10’s stunning design

Samsung earlier this week announced the first Galaxy phone to feature an exciting Infinity-O display. The selfie camera appears in a hole that has been punched through the top corner of the screen, which is why this type of display is called Infinity-O, a marketing term Samsung coined earlier this fall.

The same screen technology will be used on the Galaxy S10 that’s rumored to launch in February, but, as a true flagship, the Galaxy S10 should have an even more intriguing design. The following image, which is supposedly a “real-life” photo of the Galaxy S10+, shows us Samsung’s stunning design live for the first time.

From the get-go, it’s worth pointing out that the image below, shared by Slashleaks, looks too good to be true. Yes, we have what appear to be two camera holes near the top right corner, matching previous leaks and rumors. And yes, the phone has smaller top and bottom bezels than any previous Galaxy S model, as well as curved edges with even tinier bezels. But the camera size seems to be a bit off relative to what we saw on the A8s.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

With that in mind, the image above looks more like a fan-made render than a real-life photo. That’s because those camera holes appear to be much smaller than the Galaxy A8s’ selfie cam cutout, fitting perfectly inside that status bar at the top.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 phones are expected to be more sophisticated than the Galaxy A8s, featuring OLED screens instead of LCD. The technology for punching holes through OLED screens is said to be exclusive to Samsung phones, at least initially. In other words, there’s always a chance this is an actual real-life photo of a Galaxy S10+ prototype. We can’t verify its authenticity at this time, but even if the picture is fake, it still gives us an idea of what to expect.

Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy S10 displays are already in production ahead of next year’s launch, as the phone’s design has been finalized. The Galaxy S10+ is expected to feature a dual-lens selfie camera, and previous renders suggested the phone will have a front camera module placed near the right corner.

The Galaxy S10 phones should hit stores by March, a few weeks after their official announcement, which is reportedly scheduled for February.