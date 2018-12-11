Epic Games, creators of Fortnite, shared some tragic news this week: The entire Infinity Blade trilogy has been taken off of the App Store, possibly once and for all. You can still download the games if you’ve previously paid for them, but they’re totally gone for everyone else. But hey, at least we’re getting free stickers out of it!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Dalmoji- Dalmatian Emojis and Stickers!

Normally $3.99.

Do you have a Dalmatian?

Do you love Dalmatians? This is the ultimate Dalmatian Lovers Emoji and Sticker app. Just check out the screen shots. Whether you are a dog person or have friends, family and coworkers that are…this app has: *100+ Cute and Hilarious Emojis (more on the way)

*Crisp and clear emojis. No more cut off or blurry emojis

*No in app purchases. One purchase gets you instant access to all the emojis Have the cutest dog or know someone that does? You can submit pictures or video of that dog and we will pick the best ones and turn them into emojis! Download the app to find out how!

Download Dalmoji- Dalmatian Emojis and Stickers!

Eazy Reminder

Normally $1.99.

Remind Yourself by Your Voice!! The Fast and Easy way to create Reminders to notify yourself to do daily life activities i.e. Meet Friend, Meet Customer, Buy Food, Bring documents to the office, etc. To create a new reminder is very fast and easy. Just Recording your reminder voice, setting time to alert, setting reminder title (optional), that’s all. Features: – Easy steps for adding a Reminder.

– Auto-play Reminder voice.

– Ack/UnAck Reminders.

– Choosable Notification Tones.

– Easy to Manage Reminder Lists.

Download Eazy Reminder

FoodMate – Calorie Companion

Normally $1.99.

FoodMate – Calorie Companion is a simple calorie tracker with an easy to use interface. All you have to do is enter your age, height, and weight, and FoodMate will calculate your suggested daily caloric intake. Add foods to your daily list and FoodMate will present how many calories are left for the day in an easy to read way.

Download FoodMate – Calorie Companion

iMySystem

Normally $1.99.

iMySystem provides a wealth of information about your iOS device. Over 150 pieces of information on your device separated into the categories: DEVICE, MEMORY, NETWORK, LOCATION, and MEDIA. By default, changes are automatically monitored. Share any of the information easily. Now includes the photo, video, new photo and new video totals and sizes. Universal app for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. Buy once, run on all devices. Some of the information in each of the areas are disk space and disk spaced used, screen and device resolution, L2 Cache Size, CPU, GPU, free and used memory, WiFi or cell indication, WiFi SSID and WiFi BSSID, IP Address, Cell Address, Bonjour Services, AirPlay Services, network Tx and Rx, Street address, latitude/longitude/altitude, # apps, photos, tracks and albums, folder names used by iOS and running or being killed processes. The summary area at the top displays device type, iOS version, free memory, free disk space, # of apps installed, and whether you are on WiFi or cell. DEVICE included a ton of details on your device including model, system name, disk space, free disk space, CPU, GPU, processors, carrier and much more. MEMORY information includes wired, active, inactive, other, free, used and total memory. Also included are two graphics for a live status of free and used memory. NETWORK details include network on, Wifi SSID, cell address, Bonjour services, airplay services, IP address and much more. LOCATION details includes street address, latitude, longitude, altitude, direction, speed, and GPS signal strength. Also included is a map of your current location. MEDIA details include a number of photos, number of new photos, number of videos, number of new videos, number of tracks, number of albums and more. The bottom tab bar shows the areas of information available. Selecting a tab will display the desired information or use a left or right swipe will switch between areas. On app restart, the last selected area is shown. Click the share icon to send the displayed information to a specific service such as Facebook, Twitter, Email, Tumblr, clipboard, printer or other services. Use in-app settings icon, upper left-hand corner, to turn monitoring, swiping or map auto zoom on or off. When monitoring is enabled Device, Memory, Network, Location and Media information are updated as changes occur.

Download iMySystem

Infinity Blade Stickers

Normally $0.99.

The Deathless are invading iMessage! Heroes and villains from across the award-winning Infinity Blade Trilogy are now available as stickers for iMessage on iOS 10! Wield the mighty Infinity Blade, dress up as Isa or the God King, or send your friends a crying troll – the possibilities are…deathless. This pack contains 24 original stickers featuring characters, items, and icons from the Infinity Blade universe. Download Infinity Blade stickers for iPhone, iPad, and iMessage!

Download Infinity Blade Stickers

PSHPS

Normally $0.99.

The PSHPS application helps you to count the correct push-ups you have done. Further more, it will remind you about the time to push-up in accordance with your training schedule, shows the plan of your trainings and let you share your achievement to your friends in Facebook and Twitter. To count the push-ups:

— Choose the mode and the quantity of push-ups

— Put your iPhone under your chest

— If you do the push-ups (your chest was close enough to iPhone)

correctly you hear the sound PSHPS syncs with Apple’s Health app, she can save workouts to the HealthKit database.

Download PSHPS