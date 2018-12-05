Apple is finally selling its iPhone XR clear case

One of the more confounding mysteries surrounding the launch of the iPhone XR was the lack of official cases from Apple. The iPhone maker typically launches a few cases alongside its new handsets, but despite mentioning a clear case in the press release for the XR, it was nowhere to be found on October 26th.

More than a month later, the iPhone XR Clear Case has suddenly materialized on Apple.com with a price tag of $39. According to the website, orders placed today can be delivered as early as this Friday, December 7th. If you’re willing to wait in order to save on shipment, Apple estimates you’ll receive your case on Monday, December 10th. That’s the same date I’m seeing for in-store pickup as well, but call a local store to see if it’s in stock.

Many iPhone owners hate to cover up the design of their phone, but don’t want it exposed to the elements. This clear polycarbonate case with its scratch-resistant coating is a perfect compromise. Here’s Apple’s description:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this case lets you enjoy the look of iPhone XR while providing extra protection. It’s also crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials, so the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied not only to the exterior, but also to the interior. Need to wirelessly charge? Just leave the case on your iPhone and set it on your Qi-certified charger.

It’s unclear why it took Apple so long to launch this case, but you can buy it right now on Apple.com.