Apple rolls out iOS 12.1.1 with broader Dual SIM support, enhanced Live Photos, and more

Apple just released iOS 12.1.1, an update that brings even more features and, of course, bug fixes to an OS release that has been largely successful from the get-go. While iOS 11 was plagued with any number of performance issues, Apple with iOS 12 decided to focus on system stability and reliability, a decision which has paid off swimmingly. As we covered yesterday, iOS 12 adoption already stands at 72%. As a point of reference, iOS 11 at this time last year was only being used by 59% of iOS users.

Now as for what iOS 12.1.1 brings to the table, some of the more notable features include support for Live Photos in FaceTime, an improved FaceTime UI, haptic touch notifications on the iPhone XR, and wider carrier support for Dual SIM, Some of the bug fixes included in the iOS 12.1.1 update should help improve a few minor issues that users have experienced when using FaceID and the Messages app.

As mentioned above, the original incarnation of iOS 12 was largely focused on improving system performance, but that’s not to say Apple is completely neglecting new features. On the contrary, Apple with iOS 12 will continue to add new features and enhanced functionality with a number of minor updates over the next few months. Just last month, for example, Apple rolled out iOS 12.1 which saw the long-awaited introduction Group FaceTime, advanced depth control when taking photos, 70 new emoji for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, and much more.

If you want to download the iOS 12.1.1 update, you probably know the drill by now: simply go to the Settings app, tap on General, and than select Software Update.

The iOS 12.1.1 release notes are as follows:

iOS 12.1.1 adds features and fixes bugs for your iPhone and iPad. Features and improvements include: – Notification preview using haptic touch on iPhone XR

– Dual SIM with eSIM for additional carriers on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

– One tap to flip between the rear and front-facing camera during a FaceTime call

– Live Photo capture during one-to-one FaceTime calls

– The option to hide the sidebar in News on iPad in landscape orientation

– Real-time text (RTT) when using Wi-Fi calling on iPad and iPod touch

– Stability improvements for dictation along with VoiceOver Bug fixes include: – Fixes an issue where Face ID may temporarily become unavailable

– Addresses an issue that prevented visual voicemail from downloading for some customers

– Fixes an issue in Messages that could prevent predictive text suggestions when typing on the Chinese or Japanese keyboards

– Addresses an issue that could prevent Voice Memos recordings from uploading to iCloud

– Fixes an issue where time zones may not have updated automatically This release also adds features and fixes bugs for HomePod including: – Support in Mainland China and Hong Kong

– HomePod LEDs illuminate during Group FaceTime calls