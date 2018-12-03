This might be our first look at an actual Galaxy S10 prototype

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 series in February, but we won’t have to wait that long to see the next Galaxy flagships. Samsung has never been able to keep any of the previous Galaxy S phones hidden from public view, and we already have images of a purported 5G prototype version of the phone, as well as an early clone, which indicates various parts are already in production.

In recent weeks, we saw a flurry of Galaxy S10 rumors detailing the various models that Samsung is working on, the phone’s novel Infinity-O design, and some of its rumored specs. We know Samsung has as many as four Galaxy S10 models in the works, each sporting similar Infinity-O designs, as well as single- and multi-lens camera setups. We also saw the first alleged screen protectors for the handset, which seem to confirm that the Galaxy S10 will have even thinner bezels than all its predecessors.

The video above, posted on Chinese social media over the weekend, features a purported working Galaxy S10 prototype. We’re supposedly looking at a video call made over 5G in the 25-second clip, although the Samsung phone isn’t as exciting as we had hoped. The handset still features significant top and bottom bezels, which means this Galaxy S10 5G prototype doesn’t have the Infinity-O screen design we’ve seen in countless leaks so far.

Samsung has already settled on a final design for the handset, since the phone is already in production. Cloners have also started manufacturing knockoffs. In the following clip, we see what appears to be a mockup of a gold version of the upcoming Galaxy S10+. It’s got Samsung branding on the back as well as a triple-lens horizontal camera, which fits current rumors. On the front, however, we’ve got huge bezels which is a dead giveaway that it’s a clone. The box and screen both have Galaxy S10+ plastered all over them, but don’t be fooled. This is absolutely not a real Galaxy S10+.

I might not understand the language of this “hands-on” experience with the fake Galaxy S10+, but it’s pretty clear from the overall tone of the clip that we’re looking at a counterfeit handset. Still, this is a good sign for Galaxy S fans. If Chinese cloners are already coming up with fakes for a handset that won’t be unveiled for another three months, it means that Samsung is manufacturing the phone as we speak and various third parties have access to the final Galaxy S10 design. It won’t be long until we see press renders and actual photos of the final Galaxy S10 phones.