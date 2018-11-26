Cyber Monday 2018: The best deals on unlocked iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR

If you’re shopping for the best possible deal on an unlocked 2018 iPhone model and you didn’t buy one on Black Friday last week, then you have one more chance to score an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XR at a significant discount. That’s because the same eBay seller who discounted all these iPhones last week is now back with even better deals.

As you can see below, the deal covers all the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR models that Apple sells. You get to save anywhere from $20 to $80 off their retail prices, depending on the model of your choice. On top of that, you won’t pay sales tax and free shipping is included in the offer, which means the savings are even more significant.

If you want to compare the prices above to last week’s Black Friday sale from the same alldayzip eBay seller, check out this link.

As always, there are plenty of other Cyber Monday deals that offer significant savings on Apple’s newest iPhones, but most of them require you to ink a new contract with your carrier. Furthermore, some of these deals require you to trade a working smartphone in, to qualify for the discount. Apple’s own Cyber Monday deals, meanwhile, will reward you with gift cards of various values when you purchase new hardware, but the 2018 iPhones aren’t included in the Apple sale. In other words, if you’re looking for the best possible price on a new unlocked iPhone, then you should check out the eBay deals above.

