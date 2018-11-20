After sparing us from virtually any significant removals in November, Netflix is apparently making up for lost time in December by kicking off a bunch of all-time classics from its service. These are the kinds of movies that you’ll want to put in your queue and watch one last time in the next couple of weeks before they vanish for good.
For example, Moana will no longer be on Netflix as of December 20th. That shouldn’t come as a big surprise with the launch of Disney’s own streaming service right around the corner, but that doesn’t make it sting any less. We are also losing Groundhog Day, Spotlight, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy. Also, I didn’t even realize The Brave Little Toaster was on Netflix, but it’s leaving too.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of November below:
Leaving December 1st
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
Leaving December 4th
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Leaving December 7th
- Trolls
Leaving December 10th
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
Leaving December 15th
- Step Up 2: The Streets
Leaving December 16th
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Leaving December 17th
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Leaving December 19th
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
Leaving December 20th
- Disney’s Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
Leaving December 22nd
- Spotlight
Leaving December 25th
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Leaving December 31st
- Troy
Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in December as well.