After sparing us from virtually any significant removals in November, Netflix is apparently making up for lost time in December by kicking off a bunch of all-time classics from its service. These are the kinds of movies that you’ll want to put in your queue and watch one last time in the next couple of weeks before they vanish for good.

For example, Moana will no longer be on Netflix as of December 20th. That shouldn’t come as a big surprise with the launch of Disney’s own streaming service right around the corner, but that doesn’t make it sting any less. We are also losing Groundhog Day, Spotlight, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy. Also, I didn’t even realize The Brave Little Toaster was on Netflix, but it’s leaving too.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of November below:

Leaving December 1st

Cabin Fever



Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever



Groundhog Day



Happily N’Ever After



Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White



Hellbound: Hellraiser II



Hellraiser



Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7



Spider-Man 3



Spy Hard



Stephen King’s Children of the Corn



Swept Under



The Covenant



The Game

Leaving December 4th

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch



Air Bud: Spikes Back



Air Bud: World Pup



Air Buddies



Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales



Spooky Buddies



Tarzan & Jane



The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars



The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue



The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos



The Search for Santa Paws



Tinker Bell



Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue



Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Leaving December 7th

Trolls

Leaving December 10th

Battle Royale



Battle Royale 2



Teeth

Leaving December 15th

Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving December 16th

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving December 17th

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving December 19th

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving December 20th

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.



I Give It a Year

Leaving December 22nd

Spotlight

Leaving December 25th

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Leaving December 31st

Troy

Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in December as well.