Samsung’s 5G Galaxy S10 might be exciting for much bigger reasons than just 5G

Galaxy S10 rumors from various sources claimed in the past few months that Samsung is making three distinct versions of the phone. Then, more and more stories started to mention a fourth version, a high-end device that would pack 5G connectivity. At the time, we thought the 5G Galaxy S10 model would simply be a variation of the Galaxy S10+, but a new report says that the Galaxy S10 with 5G will have a slew of novel features that hadn’t been detailed in the past.

The Galaxy S10 5G model will be available in several markets by March, The Wall Street Journal reported, with Samsung expected to unveil its new Galaxy S10 series phones in February. It’s unclear from the report whether Samsung will announce the handset at MWC 2019 next year, which is what other rumors said recently, or whether Samsung will host a press event of its own for the occasion.

The Journal does say that the Galaxy S10 5G phone will have a 6.7-inch display that’s going to be bigger than the 5.8-inch and 6.4-inch screens on the other versions of the phone. The handset is also tipped to feature six cameras, including two on the front and four on the back, as well as reverse wireless charging support that would turn the Galaxy S10 5G into a power source for other devices.

Samsung announced a mid-range phone with a four-lens camera already, so it’s not surprising to hear that a Galaxy S10 version could come with four cameras on the back. As for the reverse wireless charging feature, that’s a neat trick that we just saw on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, a phone that is not available in the US but that is available in international market right now, and a phone that happens to be one of the most exciting Android phones of the year.

The specs for the Galaxy S10 phones still haven’t been finalized according to the story, which is quite odd to say the least.

The Journal says that Samsung has already held talks with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and it’s even considering an exclusive deal with Verizon for the Galaxy S10 5G phone. The report also notes that Samsung will release its first smartphone with a foldable display “early next year,” which could be called Samsung Flex or Galaxy Flex, although the name isn’t yet final.