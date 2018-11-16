PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale: Save up to 50% on dozens of games

Microsoft kicked off its massive Black Friday digital game sale yesterday, and while Sony didn’t quite match it today, the PlayStation team did share its own extensive list of discounted games, all of which are on sale right now. Whether you’re looking to complete your collection of 2018 blockbusters or want to buy some of the great titles you might have skipped over earlier this generation, there are nearly 200 games on the list.

Unlike the Xbox One sale, there don’t appear to be any restrictions on these deals. In other words, you don’t need to have a paid PlayStation Plus subscription to take advantage of the discounts. (That said, 12-month subscriptions for PlayStation Plus are down to $39.99 as well if you want to play any games online).

Sony says that the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale will last until November 27th at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, so be sure to buy whatever you’re going to buy before then. Here are some of the highlights of the sale:

ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY : $40.19 (was $59.99)

: $40.19 (was $59.99) CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 : $47.99 (was $59.99)

: $47.99 (was $59.99) CRASH BANDICOOT N. SANE TRILOGY : $19.99 (was $39.99)

: $19.99 (was $39.99) DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN : $21.99 (was $39.99)

: $21.99 (was $39.99) DIABLO III: ETERNAL COLLECTION : $19.79 (was $59.99)

: $19.79 (was $59.99) DRAGON QUEST XI: DAY ONE EDITION : $41.99 (was $59.99)

: $41.99 (was $59.99) GOD OF WAR : $21.99 (was $39.99)

: $21.99 (was $39.99) HORIZON ZERO DAWN COMPLETE EDITION : $14.99 (was $19.99)

: $14.99 (was $19.99) MLB THE SHOW 18 : $20.09 (was $29.99)

: $20.09 (was $29.99) MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD : $24.99 (was $49.99)

: $24.99 (was $49.99) PERSONA 5 : $19.99 (was $49.99)

: $19.99 (was $49.99) RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 SPECIAL EDITION BUNDLE: $69.59 (was $79.99)

There are dozens and dozens of other games on sale as well, so be sure to check out the Black Friday Sale page on the PlayStation Store to see everything on offer for the next two weeks.