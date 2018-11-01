Newegg kicks off Black November sale ahead of Black Friday – here are the details

Newegg a few days ago announced its holiday sales plans, kicking off its Black November promotion that will also include the more exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events. Newegg says that Black November “gives the edge to early holiday shoppers,” featuring deals that will unlock throughout the month.
“Customers can expect a non-stop parade of deep discounts across all product categories, rewarding early-bird shoppers with deals that will be hard to pass up,” Newegg vice president of marketing Mitesh Patel said.
The first series of deals kicked off on November 1st at midnight and will run through November 5th, offering buyers discounts on a large variety of products. Here are some of the most interesting tech deals featured over on Newegg’s Black November site, which we’ve conveniently rounded up below:
Televisions
- $4,997.99 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q HDR EliteMax Smart TV (save $1,002)
- $2,797.99 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q HDR Elite Smart TV (save $1,202)
- $2,197.99 65-inch LG 4K HDR Dolby Atmos Super UHD Smart TV (save $502)
- $2,097.99 65-inch Curved Samsung QLED4K UHD Q HDR Elite Smart TV (save $602)
- $1,997.99 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q HDR Elite Smart TV (save $)
- $459.99 60-inch Allegra Full HD LED TV (save $340)
- $2,496 55-inch LG OLED 4K HDR Dolby Atmos Smart TV wit AI ThinQ (save $803.99)
- $1,497.99 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q HDR Elite Smart TV (save $702)
- $897.99 55-inch Curved Samsung Smart 4K UHD HDR Plus Smart TV (save $402)
- $597.99 55-inch Curved Samsung Smart 4K UHD HDR Plus Smart TV (save $202)
- $697.99 49-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q HDR Elite Smart TV (save $702)
- $229.9943-inch Hisense Full HD LED TV (save $120)
- $377.99 40-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (save $102)
Smartphones and Tablets
- $828.99 Cat S61 Smartphone (save $171)
- $112.99 Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime 16GB (save $27)
- $99.99 BLU Studio View XL 16GB dual-SIM
- $144.99 Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB tablet (save $35)
Laptops and Desktops
- $2,199 Microsoft Surface 13.5-inch laptop + $250 off with promo code 11BNKF12
- $1,699 Asus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop
- $1,599 Microsoft Surface 13.5-inch laptop + $200 off with promo code 11BNKF41
- $1,489 Asus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (save $110)
- $1,249 Asus 17.3-inch ROG Strix Scar Edition Gaming Laptop (save $50)
- $969.99 Microsoft Surface Book laptop (save $330)
- $939.99 Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad 330 15.6-inch laptop
- $899.99 Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad 330 laptop (save $130)
- $279.99 Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook
- $259.99 Dell Chromebook 11 11-inch laptop (save $80)
- $224.46 Asus C300 Chromebook 13.3-inch laptop (save $4.53)
We’ve barely scratched the surface here, as Newegg.com has plenty of other deals on a wide variety of electronics, so make sure you check them out before November 5th at this link.