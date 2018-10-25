Forget Black Friday, eBay just shaved 10% off of everything today

We’re about a month away from this year’s Black Friday shopping event, but you don’t have to wait that long to start your holiday shopping. eBay is hosting a 10% off promotion right now that will let you save 10% on a bunch of items, including popular electronics that might not be discounted on Black Friday.

On the promo page, eBay reveals that all you have to do to get the discount is to apply the code “PICKUPTEN” at checkout before 8:00 AM EST Friday. There’s no minimum for the order, and you can pile up a bunch of products to shave 10% off them all. There is one caveat: the discount is capped at $100. The discount also only applies to the purchase price and excludes shipping, handling, and taxes, as expected.

While eBay says the discount is good on “everything,” it lists a few types of products that aren’t covered, including “warranties and protection plans, as well as items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories.”

In other words, if you want to save $100 on an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max — again, $100 is the maximum amount that you can save regardless of the product price — and you can find them on eBay, you might as well go for the deal. The same goes for any hot new device that you’re not expecting to be discounted in the coming weeks when the first Black Friday deals start leaking — not just Apple’s latest iPhones.

On the other hand, not all the products launching this month will be available on eBay this week, including Apple’s unannounced iPad Pros and new Macs, the OnePlus 6T, and a bunch of other Android phones that might not be available in the US yet. Finally, eBay’s pre-Black Friday deal is valid only in the US, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean.