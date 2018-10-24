Target’s best Black Friday deal might be free 2-day shipping with no strings attached

Shopping at Target might be more comfortable than ever this holiday season, as the retailer announced a bunch of new delivery and order pick up offers for buyers. Target’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal this season might be free 2-day shipping with no strings attached — you won’t need to subscribe to a paid membership program or meet a minimum purchase to qualify.

The Free 2-Day Shipping promo starts in just a few days, on November 1st, and it’ll cover “hundreds of thousands of items.” Target said it’d cover the cost of shipping all season long, and REDcard holders will still save 5% on every purchase.

Target also announced that it’s the first retailer to offer same-day delivery and Drive Up coast to coast. Here are all of Target’s shipping or pick up options this shopping season:

Same-day delivery with Shipt – available in 46 states for groceries, gifts, decorations, and other products

Drive UP – available in up to 1,000 stores by the end of October: place an order in the Target app, and it’ll be ready within an hour, and delivered to your car within two minutes

Order Pickup – pick your order up at local Target stores on the same day for free, with most orders being ready within an hour

Target Restock – next-day delivery of household essentials for $2.99 or free with REDcard

Delivery from store – same-day delivery available in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Washington DC, for a flat $7 fee.

Black Friday 2018 falls on November 23rd this year, followed by Cyber Monday on November 26th.