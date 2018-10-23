New video captures what Tesla’s Autopilot 9 ‘sees’ in real-time

Earlier this month, Tesla rolled out version 9 of its Autopilot software with a number of new features and enhancements. One of the more intriguing new features allows users to record and store dashcam footage from their vehicle’s front-facing cameras. Another feature worth highlighting allows users to send a navigation destination from their smartphone right to their car’s navigation system.

In the wake of Tesla’s new Autopilot update, some enterprising Tesla hackers wasted no time in giving us a fascinating look at what Tesla’s Autopilot software sees in real-time. While we’ve seen similar videos in the past, each Autopilot update presents us with even more information to digest. If you’ve ever been curious as to what Tesla’s Autopilot feature “sees” as it drives in and out of traffic, you’ll definitely be interested in the video below.

Originally posted by YouTuber greentheonly, the footage below takes in all the data used by Tesla’s software and overlays it atop of recorded video footage. The sheer amount of data being analyzed every second is downright staggering and represents a noticeable improvement from previous iterations of the software.

Now as to why some of camera feeds below appears crisper than others, the video description reads in part:

You may notice certain choppiness on all the cameras other than “main” – this is because while main camera is captured at 36fps and is therefore very smooth, the “fisheye” is only captured at 6fps and the sides are at 9fps (the car captures all cameras at 36fps and backup camera at 30fps) – I needed to limit the rate of the intake to not overwhelm my storage device (it is still struggling a bit and that’s why sometimes framerate drops on some cams).

All that said, below is 17 minutes of intriguing Autopilot footage that demonstrates just how far the software has come in recent years. Now, will we ever see a demo of a Tesla on Autopilot drive itself from Los Angeles to New York with absolutely no driver interaction as Tesla promised years ago? Who’s to say, but there’s no denying that the company’s Autopilot software continues to make impressive strides.