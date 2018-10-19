OnePlus 6T launch event moved up a day to not conflict with Apple’s event

Just last week, OnePlus announced that it would unveil the highly-anticipated OnePlus 6T on Tuesday, October 30th – just over five months after the launch of the OnePlus 6. Unfortunately for OnePlus, Apple decided that October 30th was also the date that it wanted to hold its next event, where we expect the next iPad Pro to be unveiled. Concerned about being overshadowed, OnePlus opted to move its event up to October 29th.

So OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to the community forums on Friday to explain the decision, revealing that he and his team actually reached out to members of the press to ask them how the two events overlapping might play out. They were told that sticking to their original timeline would not be a prudent decision.

“We are moving the event a day early so we can all experience the latest technology, together,” Lau explained.

OnePlus knows that this is going to affect hundreds of people who booked flights and bought tickets to the event, but if you can’t make it because of the change, you will be able to apply for a full refund. On the other hand, if you can still make the event but have to change your plans to do so, OnePlus “will cover any costs you might incur to change your plans.” That means flight changes or an extra night in a hotel: OnePlus will pay for it.

“We hope that you will understand our decision,” said Lau. “If you are willing to help spread the word and make this our biggest event yet, we would be incredibly very grateful if you could share the news with other OnePlus followers. As we continue to grow, we will continue to challenge this industry together. We can’t wait to unveil the OnePlus 6T. It’ll be a big week in New York. But, we’re ready to Unlock The Speed – hand-in-hand with you. Thank you for supporting us! See you October 29, at 11AM EDT.”