We're finishing up the week with one last roundup of all the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free for a limited time.

Heart Rate PRO

Normally $3.99.

Turn your iPhone into genuine heart rate monitor with Heart Rate PRO app!

Your heart rate is the best way to determine your physical or mental condition. Heart Rate PRO will show you how fast your heart is beating at any moment, wherever you are.

No extra devices needed, no chest strap. Just you and your iPhone or iPad. Measure your heart rate:

– when resting

– before activities

– during workout

– after a training session How does it work? It’s easier than you think!

1. Place lightly and hold your finger against the back camera lens and flashlight:

– do not press too hard, do not use with cold fingers (these may negatively affect your results)

– when using a device without a flashlight, be sure to use in a well-lit area (bright daylight) 2. Remain calm and try not to move too much during the measurement. Your Heart Rate result will appear shortly! Download Heart Rate PRO app today, check your heart rate regularly, stay healthy! —

NOTE: Works best with devices equipped with flash. When using the device without flash the app has to be used in good lighting. Place your fingertip on the camera (make sure it completely covers the camera lens & flash light). Press gently, make sure that your fingers are not cold (these may reduces blood flow in your finger and affects result). WARNING: This is not a medical product. This app is for recreational use only.

Antitype

Normally $1.99.

“Antitype’s clever design shines bright, delivering a tricky word puzzler in a minimalist package” — PocketGamer “A word game that stands out from the crowded marketplace” — AppAdvice “A double-whammy word puzzler… a devious combo!” — TouchArcade “Simple but beautiful… absorbing… addicting.” — MacStories “Streamlined style and elegantly crafted puzzles” — Gamezebo Antitype is a game all about opposites. With a clue and your knowledge of the alphabet, you’ll change opposing letters to decipher each pair of opposite words. – 400 levels range from simple to extremely difficult

– Plan your moves wisely – every level can be solved!

– Hints provide you ability to get a head start on challenging levels

– Each level is uniquely shuffled so every attempt has its own solution

– Sync progress across all your iOS devices

– Beautifully-clean, colorful aesthetic

– Minimalist in style, yet full of complexity

– Quick gameplay – play for a minute, an hour or more

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

Block vs Block

Normally $2.99.

We modify the world most attractive puzzle game on PC / NES / FC / PS. How to play it is no need to explain. iOS “Block vs Block” allow you play against computer, or human (iPad only). – 16 different shapes

– 4 different special items

– VS mode Very attractive graphic, very easy to control, very strong computer player. What are you waiting for? Download and enjoy it now!

U4Ea

Normally $0.99.

The benefits of mindfulness span history around globe. From its ancient roots in the use of musical tones to achieve calmness and connection for mind, body and spirit, it is now renewed in the era of smartphone technology. Welcome to U4Ea! We at amginE Ink are excited to offer you the next evolution of binaural beats – where mindfulness practiced the world over has been merged into a single app! Just as the benefits of mindfulness can bring about psychological, emotional and physical health benefits, U4Ea delivers an experience that is as much about the journey as it is about the destination. For the explorers of mindfulness, the multi-tasking meditators, the brain boosters, and anyone who wants to feel better, U4Ea offers a complement to your daily routines. amginE Ink has connected the benefits of musical tones and chakra energy points in the body to transition less desirable feelings and sensations to a preferred state of mind or mood. Through U4Ea, app users are in control of how they want to feel and how they choose to approach interacting with the world around them. HOW DOES U4Ea WORK? U4Ea uses the technology of passive focus on audio tones, or musical notes through binaural beats. Binaural beats help you achieve desired states of consciousness while you sleep, relax, meditate, experience joy, and get motivated. Within minutes or even seconds, your neural pathways interact with the HUM you hear and set the stage for improved learning, work, response to stress, improved meditation, even more restful sleep. Whether your subtle HUM blends seamlessly behind your favorite music and videos or plays alone, it is effective at any volume that you choose for your personal comfort. To get started, all you have to do is answer three questions:

– How do I want to feel?

– What personal attributes do I want to boost?

– And… What am I preparing for? Each question will give you a list of options you can select from organized by color, tone, chakra, and attributes. Our algorithm works behind the scenes to blend the frequency outcome. All together, there are over 350 combinations available to help you get to where you want to be. Don’t worry. If you’re just getting started and your journey to mindfulness seems too heavy, we’ll be sharing popular “FrequentSies” like “Healing Sleep,” “Goodbye Hangover,” and “Workout Mojo” on social media. But don’t listen to the meditation, relax, or sleep frequencies when you’re driving or operating heavy machinery!! And remember U4Ea encourages you to always follow the health and medical advice of your physician and treatment teams!! U4Ea works best as a compliment to your activities and routines. Please discuss any concerns with us or a health professional. APP FEATURES Once you’ve made your selections and press play, your HUM will begin in a few seconds. Enjoy the visual display! The colors have the same effect as your selected tones. Under the Menu icon, you’ll see the options to play, pause, stop, and SHARE the U4Ea love on Facebook, Twitter, and anywhere you want to post a link ;-) You’ll also have a detailed description of how your selected tones are working their magic for you! Let us know how you like the app, either after you finish a session on U4Ea, with a review in the App Store, or anywhere you connect with us on social media. We have lots more to bring you, so let us know what would make U4Ea even better for you.

Measuring Tape AR

Normally $3.99.

Measuring Tape AR is an innovative utility app that uses augmented reality (AR) to redefine the way of measuring things. Measuring Tape AR is the fastest, smartest way to measure physical object’s dimensions or any distances! Features:

– Just two taps are required to capture any point-to-point measurement

– Displays in metric or imperial units

– Save & store your measurements in the app The app is a perfect solution for interior designers, architects, contractors, real estate agents and anyone that needs quick measurements. IMPORTANT NOTICE

Measuring Tape AR uses the new iOS11 ARKit framework, therefore will work only on ARKit compatible devices.

Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers

Normally $2.99.

The only wallpaper app you’ll ever need. Say hello to Skywall. Explore

Sift through hundreds of original wallpapers hand crafted in house by the the Skywall team. Enjoy exclusive walls designed specifically for your devices. You won’t find these backgrounds in any other app. Upload

You can upload as many photos as you want and store them securely in Cloud for Free Wall of the Day

Come back every day for a new treat. This is where we showcase newly created Skywall, or just some of our favorites. Contact us if you want your own original work in the spotlight. Stunning UI

Fall in love with an app designed with Material in mind. Open up Skywall continually for some daily eye candy. Updated Daily

We’ll be constantly designing new Skywall for you. This means new high quality content within the app every day.

Pocket Glasses PRO

Normally $3.99.

Pocket Glasses is a pocket magnifier app that helps users to see small things without the glasses.

Pocket Glasses app solves all these problems once and for all! Easily changed that tiny blurry text into clear and readable text with zoom and flashlight built-in features. Great for presbyopia! The app comes with 4 modes:

1. Basic:

– use slider to zoom-in

– Button 1: screen capture/freeze for better current view reading

– Button 2: easy pictures capturing

– Button 3: built-in flashlight making reading in the dark super easy IMPORTANT! – You must give camera and mic permissions for this application to work 2. Text Sharpening:

Comes with 3 different text sharpening modes, try them all and find the one that suite your needs 3. Sight Correction:

Use it to adjust the app to your eye defect 4. Magnifier/Zoom Mode:

Use one of two predefined zoom modes x2 x3 or use the slider to enjoy up to x16 magnified vision Use Pocket Glasses to:

– Read text written with small font like: menu, drug information, instruction manuals;

– See better & more details in small objects

– Read in the dark with built-in flashlight feature

– Magnifying and capturing small images

Moto Hero

Normally $1.99.

From Top Hot App. An endless bike driving game. It`s different every time, and easy to play. Tilt your device to lean the bike. Touch right screen to accelerate. Touch left screen to brake. Touch both left and right screen to jump. Features:

– Fun, challenging, random and endless tracks.

– Awesome physical effect.

– Simple controls.

– Earn coins to get more in garage.

– An Universal App with hd optimized for retina resolution. Tips:

– Collect more coins to buy advanced motorbikes, shields and VIP cards.

– Advanced shields to protect you when collide with the ground.

– VIP card provides more time.

– Get coins in garage.

Space Cadets Star Fighter

Normally $1.99.

A young Space Cadet must take on the entire Imperial army with only his starfighter, a trusty astromech droid, and a little help from his hokey religion called the force…All because he didn’t want to fix his uncles evaporators! Help the young pilot maneuver his star fighter in a war among the stars! There is a galactic dispute raging in the universe, Good vs Evil, and a hero is needed to bring order to the chaos. Choose your starfighter, destroy as many bad guys as you can, rack up the high score, and compete on the galaxy wide leader boards. Use your force power to destroy objects along with your arsenal of weapons and your trusty astromech droid unit by your side. Space Cadets-Star Fighter is a retro top down shooter with modern 3D graphics. Calling all Fan boys & girls to pilot mini starfighters just like you have always wanted to do… You are in control! Move your ship where you want to go and dodge the enemies as they shoot laser fire, bombs, and missiles your way. Never a dull moment! Choose from 5 of your favorite ships in the Galaxy (More coming soon).

7 Power-ups

7 Levels

7 Bosses

9 Ranks- Earn a Jedi ranking to use the force power up and be unstoppable!!! Use your force power to destroy and move objects from your path.

Top score leader boards

