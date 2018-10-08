Microsoft quietly increased the price of Windows 10, but you can still get it for cheap right now

Over the weekend, Microsoft had to pull its major fall update to Windows 10 after it emerged that the new software was deleting files wile upgrading. And, in a move that you have to assume wasn’t pre-planned, Microsoft also increased the cost of Windows 10 Home edition to $139 if you want to buy it new, up from $119.

Microsoft is the only company that still charges money for a major operating system. Apple long ago gave up charging for macOS or iOS, although that situation is a little different since you have to buy Apple hardware to run macOS. Android and Chrome OS, however, don’t cost users anything, so Microsoft is increasingly isolated with its Windows pay-to-play system.

Of course, even Microsoft is making some accomodations for the times. Windows 10 was a free upgrade for anyone already running Windows 8, and since most people buy pre-computers that come with Windows installed, the only ones buying Windows 10 are people who build their own systems, or want to dual-boot from a MacBook.

The bad news is that going forwards, the price of the cheapest version of Windows 10 has gone up by $20. That price has already taken effect on Microsoft’s own online store, but right now, you can still get physical install media for a lower price. On Amazon, you can get the OEM version of Windows 10 on a DVD for $98, and the USB flash drive version is $119 with Prime shipping. If you’re considering building a new PC in the near future, it might be worth snagging right now before prices go up.