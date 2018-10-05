Everything we expect Google to announce at next week’s Pixel 3 event

With October already in full swing, Google’s upcoming media event is just a few days away. Set to take place on October 9 in New York City, Google next week is expected to unveil a slew of compelling new hardware, including new updates to its Pixel line, revamped tablets, and more. While Apple dominated the tech news cycle in September with the introduction of its 2018 iPhone lineup, it’s now Google’s time to shine.

With all that said, we’ve compiled a list of everything the search giant is expected to unveil at next week’s event. While there may be nothing groundbreaking on the agenda, rumblings from the rumor mill suggest that we’ll see some welcome enhancements to some already stellar products.

Pixel Smartphones

The Android landscape can often be a confusing mess, and truth be told, some smartphone vendors tweak Android such that the user experience is impacted adversely. In light of that, Google in 2016 introduced its own branded smartphone with the Pixel, a device that, similar to Apple, fused custom hardware with Google’s custom software. As Google noted at the time: “We’ve now decided to take the next step and provide our take on the best Google experience, by bringing hardware and software design together under one roof.”

A few years later, Google is now poised to introduce its 2018 Pixel line, a lineup which will include the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. So what can we expect to see? Well, thanks to a seemingly endless number of leaks, there’s not a whole lot we don’t know.

The Pixel 3 will reportedly boast a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 12.2-megapixel camera on the rear, dual front-facing cameras (purportedly for better selfies), 4GB of memory, and will reportedly be available in 64GB and 128GB configurations. Naturally, the device will run Android 9 Pie and feature the same fingerprint sensor on the back.

A purported Pixel 3 leak can be seen below.

The Pixel 3 XL will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch display with a 1440×2960 resolution, a glass back with a matte finish, and support for wireless charging. Of particular interest is that Pixel 3 XL leaks have shown a device with a notch design, a’la the iPhone X. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that Google has precise guidelines for how Android P should support notch design. Incidentally, the design will still have a “chin” and will not be as edgeless as the iPhone X. Camera wise, the Pixel 3 XL will reportedly be no different than the Pixel 3.

We’ve also seen rumblings that the Pixel 3 XL will ship with Pixel Buds.

Since you guys keep asking… pic.twitter.com/DpRqzsyRem — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 21, 2018

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL pre-orders are said to open up on October 9 immediately following the event. Price wise, we’ve seen reports claiming that the Pixel 3 will retail for $649 while the Pixel 3 XL will retail for $749. If true, both models would be cheaper than Apple’s iPhone XS which starts at $999.

There have also been some vague rumors claiming Google might release a mid-range Pixel smartphone, though we don’t expect to hear much about this during next week’s event.

Google Pixel Slate

Word of the Pixel Slate’s existence — a Chrome OS tablet hybrid– first surfaced last month. The device will reportedly include a fingerprint sensor and a leaked marketing image (allegedly) can be seen below. Additionally, rumor has it that the device will boast the same resolution as the Google Pixelbook, will include one USB-C port, and will have memory configurations of 8GB and 16GB. Details regarding the Pixel Slate’s release date and pricing have yet to leak, so we’ll likely have to wait until the official Google event to learn more.

Pixel Stand

Not much detail here, but there have been scattered reports indicating that Google next week will introduce a new wireless charger dubbed the Pixel Stand. Hopefully, in stark contrast to Apple, this one will actually see the light of day.

Other surprises

Some other items we might see Google announce include a next-gen Chromecast, and a Smart TV kit which includes a Chromecast and a Google Home Mini (and has leaked repeatedly in recent days).