Best Buy’s latest Samsung deal gives you a free TV when you buy a Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been around for long enough that we’re starting to see some of the more creative deals appear. Sure, with Black Friday and holiday seasons coming up, there’s going to be endless promotions on nearly every piece of tech you can dream of, but Best Buy’s latest offer gets points for imagination, at the very least.

Here’s the deal: Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, or Galaxy S9+, and you’ll get a free 32-inch Samsung TV. Specifically, it’s this J4000 Series 32-inch Samsung 720p set. The resolution certainly isn’t the greatest, but it’s still slightly surreal to live in a world where the 32-inch flatscreen TV is the thing getting thrown in for free when you purchase a cell phone.

Sadly, there is the usual paragraph of small print to deal with, and in this case it introduces a significant limitation to the deal. You have to buy your Galaxy Note 9 (or whatever Samsung device floats your boat) on an installment or lease plan with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. The lease plans aren’t a bad deal in and of themselves, especially if you like upgrading phones frequently, but it does tie you in directly to that carrier for the next 20 months at the very least. That means you can’t jump ship and take advantage of a better offer.

In terms of deals, this isn’t the best offer we’ve seen on the Galaxy Note 9, and money-wise, it’s not even the best option you can get right now — carriers are offering a buy-one-get-one free deal that technically gets you an entire free device, provided you can justify the extra line. It would also be nice to see more flexibility in this deal, like an option to apply the $179 that the Samsung J4000 costs to a better TV. But either way, you have to give points for creativity, and if you need a cheap extra TV, this deal could be well worth a look.