The Windows 10 October Update is available right now with a new dark mode and phone integration

A major Microsoft event is underway right now in New York City, and while you might not be able to watch the event live, Microsoft is already firing out major announcements. The first, which we were expecting some news on, is that the Windows 10 October 2018 Update is available right now, complete with a bunch of new (and free!) new features.

Microsoft has switched from pushing out new features in paid versions of Windows to a twice-yearly release with new toys for consumers to play with. This fall, we’re getting some new visuals like a File Explorer dark mode, the official rollout of Microsoft’s Your Phone app, and a handful of other utilities.

Aside from the fact that people always love a good dark mode, the Your Phone app is probably the most interesting part of the new update. Download the Your Phone Companion App on any Android device, and you’ll be able to read and reply to text messages, move photos, and share files and the clipboard between your PC and phone.

In theory, you should see the update right now through the Windows Update manager — you know, the thing that has a habit of rebooting your PC at critical moments. If you’re not seeing the update there, you can force the download by going to this page, clicking Update Now, and letting the Windows Update Assistant do its thing.

For anyone keeping score at home, this update is Windows 10 build 17763, and brings Windows 10 up to version 1809.