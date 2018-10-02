Nokia 9 PureView could be the Nokia Android flagship we’ve been waiting for

HMD Global has been selling Android phones for almost two years now, but the company is yet to launch the Android phone that Nokia fans have always wanted — a flagship device that would compete directly against the iPhone and all the other high-end Android phones out there. But a new leak tells us that the name of this mythical Nokia phone might be Nokia 9 PureView, implying that Nokia will focus on camera performance.

We’ve seen Nokia 9 rumors for well over a year now, all of them teasing a flagship handset that HMD never delivered. Yes, HMD launched a variety of high-end Nokia phones, but they fell short of expectations. Soon, HMD will unveil the Nokia 7.1 Plus, but that’s hardly going to be a match for this year’s Galaxy Note 9, OnePlus 6T or Google Pixel 3 when it comes to specs and performance.

Well-known blogger Roland Quandt, who has shared numerous details about unreleased mobile devices in the past few months, took to Twitter to reveal the Nokia 9 PureView name on Monday:

Nokia 9 Pureview. That's the actual marketing name of what will come soon from HMD Global. (I know the bought the rights to the Pureview moniker, but can now confirm it'll be part of the device name.) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 1, 2018

The PureView brand certainly rings a bell, especially when associated with Nokia, and that’s because we’ve had PureView cameras on various Nokia phones in the past. Only those phones ran either Symbian or Windows Phone, and they’re no longer available or worthy of any consumer’s attention in 2018.

Word got out back in late August that HMD bought the PureView brand from Microsoft, igniting speculation that HMD will soon launch its own Nokia PureView phones, with a significant focus on the photo experience. A leak a few days ago said that the Nokia 9 would have five cameras on the back, which would mark a first for the phone industry. If that rumor is accurate, then combining the PureView camera brand with the Nokia 9 series would make a lot of sense.