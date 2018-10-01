‘Minecraft: Dungeons’ is a new action-adventure game from Mojang

Over the weekend, Minecraft developer Mojang discussed the future of its wildly popular video game franchise at an event called Minecon Earth 2018. Streaming for several hours on Saturday, the event was packed with reveals and announcements, none more exciting than that of a new game being developed by the studio.

Minecraft: Dungeons is the third entry in the Minecraft franchise, following the original indie game and the Minecraft: Story Mode games made in collaboration with Telltale Games. Developed in secret by a small team inside the studio, Minecraft: Dungeons is a new action-adventure game “inspired by classic dungeon crawlers, where you’ll constantly discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs.”

While it will be set in the same universe as the original Minecraft, the gameplay style will be much different (though we have yet to actually see the game in action). Mojang says that players will traverse a variety of biomes, from swamps to canyons to mines, finding powerful items and equipment along the way. So far, all we’ve seen of the game is this short announcement trailer, which appears to be CG rather than in-game footage:

You can play the game solo, but multiplayer will be included as well, with up to four friends able to team up to take on the dark recesses of the game’s dangerous dungeons. The story is still shrouded in mystery as well, but we do know that players will be saving villagers on their quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager.

Minecraft: Dungeons is coming to PC in 2019.