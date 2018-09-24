Apple’s iPhone XR is about to ruin Android’s biggest month in years

October happens to be a huge month for Android, with plenty of new flagships are about to be unveiled. The Pixel 3 stands out as one of the most anticipated Android handsets of the year. On top of that, Huawei is launching an Android device that will have no rival in the Android ecosystem for at least a few months, and OnePlus is likely to unveil the OnePlus 6T. But guess what also happens in October? The iPhone XR.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are already available in stores, and Apple has been selling a ton of devices so far. But the iPhone XR is actually the phone that many people are waiting for. It’s got almost the same guts as the iPhone XS, but it costs $250 less. Yes, you get an LCD display with inferior resolution, an aluminum frame, a single-lens rear camera, and 1GB less of RAM. But the iPhone XR will be a nightmare for Android, including all the devices launching in October.

Here’s the schedule of October’s launch events:

October 3rd: LG V40 ThinQ

October 4th: Nokia 7.1 Plus

October 9th: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

October 10th: Razer Phone 2

October 11th: Samsung Galaxy A9

October 16th: Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20

October 17th (rumored): OnePlus 6T

October 26th: Huawei Honor Magic 2

Yes, October is insanely busy when it comes to new Android phones, and if you’re a die-hard Android enthusiast you’ll certainly want to see all these phones before you buy your next flagship. The Mate 20 Pro stands out as the only Android phone sporting a 7nm chip this year. The Pixel 3 also stands out because it’s Google’s newest phone, and the only handset guaranteed to run Android R as soon as it’s ready next year. The Galaxy A9, meanwhile, will have four cameras, and the OnePlus 6T has tons of power and an updated design.

But all these Android vendors must be very aware that the iPhone XR goes up for preorder on Friday, October 19th. A week later, on October 26th, the phone will ship to buyers and hit stores in multiple markets around the world. That means iPhone XR reviews and news will dominate the tech world during the middle and end of October, and the phone will be compared to all the new devices from the competition.

More importantly, the phone will dominate sales during the month and ahead of the holidays. All those Android phones will be unveiled in October, but it might be a while before most of them hit stores. It’s also unlikely the other vendors will be able to match Apple when it comes to simultaneous international launches. We already know that Google can’t do phone launches like Apple. And the Galaxy A9 is not a flagship worthy of a huge marketing push from Samsung. Not even Huawei will be able to give the Mate 20 Pro as big as launch as the iPhone XR is about to get.

Beginning October 26th, the iPhone XR will be purchased by millions of buyers in more than 50 markets around the world. That’s money that won’t be spent on any of the new Android phones hitting stores this holiday season.