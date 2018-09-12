Watch the first videos of the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr, and Apple Watch Series 4

Apple on Wednesday announced a host of new products, including the iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Max, the iPhone Xr, and the Apple Watch Series 4. Unfortunately for the impatient among us, Apple won’t actually start shipping any of its new devices until the end of next week (and even longer for the iPhone Xr), so the closest you’re going to get to any of them (unless you were actually invited to the event in California) is a series of YouTube videos.

All of the videos you’re about to see were shown during Apple’s press event on Wednesday, but if you wanted to take a closer look at the new iPhone models or the new Apple Watch, you can do so thanks to these 4K videos.

We’ll start with the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr introduction video, which not only gives us an up-close look at the three phones, but detailed information about the specifications for each:

Up next, we have a series of videos focusing on the Apple Watch Series 4. We’ve got a bunch of epic action shots in the first look video, a more detailed deep dive in the introduction video, and a third video which looks like it will be a TV commercial before too long. You can watch all three of the Apple Watch videos below:

Finally, Apple produced a slick recap video which manages to pack all of the highlights from the event in 108 seconds, so if you can’t be bothered to go back and watch the whole thing, this video’s for you: