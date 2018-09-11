First Galaxy Note 10 leak brings no real info, but we probably already know some key details

Samsung just released the new Galaxy Note 9 a few weeks ago, but it’s understandable that Samsung fans are already thinking about next year’s new Note phone. It’s not that the Note 9 is a bad phone, of course. In fact, the exact opposite is true — it’s a fantastic phone and is easily one of the best Android handsets money can buy right now. As we discussed thoroughly in our Galaxy Note 9 review though, the problem with the Note 9 isn’t power or performance. The problem is the fact that the Galaxy Note 9 uses almost the exact same design as last year’s Galaxy Note 8, and it doesn’t offer many compelling new features to warrant an upgrade to a phone with the same look. That strategy works wonderfully for Apple, but not so much for Samsung — remember, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are shaping up to be Samsung’s worst-selling Galaxy S phones since 2012.

People who have Android phones that are a couple of years old will upgrade to the Note 9 and adore it. Rightfully so, since it’s an awesome phone. But all the other Samsung fans out there who already have recent phones are probably waiting until 2019 to upgrade, since Samsung has a ton of excitement in store for us next year.

This has probably been Samsung’s most uninspired year ever as far as flagship phones are concerned, and it has been having a big impact on the company’s earnings for the past couple of quarters. It’s unclear if Samsung will fare better in the holiday quarter, but next year is definitely looking up. Samsung has not one, not two, but three exciting new flagship phone series lined up to launch in 2019, and it all starts with the Galaxy S10. A first-of-its-kind “Galaxy F” phone with a foldable OLED display will launch after that, and then the new Galaxy Note 10 will close out the year.

Details surrounding the Galaxy S10 began leaking months ago, and we’ll learn more about the Galaxy F soon since Samsung confirmed that it will unveil the phone sometime later this year. Since the Galaxy Note 10 is still a year away though, much less is known about that phone. The good news is that the first Galaxy Note 10 leak just hit the web. The bad news is that it reveals absolutely nothing.

Galaxy Note10 is codenamed "Da Vinci" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 11, 2018

Ice Universe is known to leak accurate information about unreleased smartphones on Twitter and on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Last night, he set his sights on the Galaxy Note 10 and revealed the smartphone’s codename: Da Vinci. Does that help us in any way? Sadly, it does not. The stylus is the defining feature of each of Samsung’s Note series phones, so it’s hardly a surprise that the company would use an artist’s name as the next-gen model’s codename.

Of course, there are already some things that we probably know about the Galaxy Note 10. How? Because there are things we already know about the Galaxy S10, of course. Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines always share certain components and features, and we have no indication that’ll change next year. That means we can expect the Galaxy Note 10 to feature next-gen 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded in the display, and a new triple-lens camera system on the back. As for other new features of the Galaxy Note 10, we’ll have to wait for more leaks to know for sure.