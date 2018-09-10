‘Pokemon Go’ Ultra Bonus Event brings region-exclusive Pokemon to everyone

After a busy summer which saw the debut of trading and the addition of Alolan variants, Pokemon Go hasn’t been making headlines quite as frequently in recent weeks. Everyone is anxiously awaiting the introduction of Generation 4, but in the meantime, Niantic has announced a new event starting this week which will make it possible to acquire region-exclusive Pokemon by hatching 7 km eggs through the end of September.

Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros will join Alolan variant Pokemon in 7 km eggs for the rest of the month, which will give countless trainers all over the world their best opportunity yet to complete their Kanto Pokedex. Best of all, this is just one small part of the so-called Ultra Bonus Event.

Starting on Thursday, September 13th, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will return to raid battles, along with their shiny forms. If you’re lucky, you could get shiny forms of all three legendary creatures by the time they depart on September 20th. Aside from the three huge birds, other Pokemon from the Kanto region are more likely to appear in raids as well through September 30th, so you can focus on capturing all 151 of the original Pokemon.

Finally, Mewtwo will join standard raid battles for the first time on September 20th at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET. Up to this point, the only way to catch Mewtwo was to be invited to an EX raid, but now you will see the legendary psychic-type Pokemon appear in gyms all over from the 20th of this month through October 23rd.