The iPhone XS that Apple’s about to release might be more expensive than we thought

For as much as Apple tries to keep important details about its next-gen iPhone lineup under wraps, the leaks have not slowed down in the slightest over the past few years. If anything, the leaks, despite Apple’s best efforts, have only increased. Last year for example, a rogue Apple employee released an iOS 11 GM which, among other things, confirmed the launch of the iPhone X and an LTE-enabled Apple Watch.

This year, key details regarding Apple’s upcoming iPhone have leaked yet again with the release of a marketing image of a revamped iPhone X alongside a larger iPhone X model. What’s more, we’ve since learned that the next-gen iPhone X will be dubbed the iPhone XS, while the gargantuan 6.5-inch iPhone will be dubbed the iPhone XS Max. What remains unclear, though, is how Apple plans to price the trio of iPhones it will unveil next Wednesday.

According to some rumors we’ve seen, Apple’s 2018 iPhone pricing matrix will align closely with what we saw last year. Specifically, the 6.1-inch iPhone will reportedly be priced at $699, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS at $799, and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max at $999. Those are certainly attractive price points, but there is also speculation that iPhone pricing this year will be higher than many are anticipating.

To this point, a new research note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (via CNBC) relays that the 6.1-inch iPhone variant might be priced at $799, with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max priced at $999 and $1,049, respectively.

“iPhone pricing is likely higher than embedded in consensus” Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan writes. “Although investor expectations are for some moderation in pricing for 2019 models, we expect Apple to continue to price the iPhones for value, which should drive upside to consensus estimates.”

While it would be nice if Apple prices its 2018 iPhone lineup aggressively, Apple has never been shy about placing a premium price tag on its products. Indeed, the success Apple saw with the iPhone X certainly demonstrates that consumers have no problem spending upwards of $1,000 to get the latest and greatest mobile technologies Apple has to offer. Truth be told, as long as Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD model is somewhat affordable, it won’t really matter how pricey its iPhone XS models are.