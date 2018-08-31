iOS 12 developer beta 12 available to download right now

With nearly two weeks to go until Apple’s iPhone XS reveal event, the company has released yet another iOS 12 developer beta. This marks the third beta release in the past eight days, and with so much time remaining before the public rollout of the updated operating system, there’s a chance that we’ll see another beta release or two before it’s all said and done. The good news is that the latest beta fixes a rather nasty bug.

On Thursday night, many iOS 12 beta users began receiving a bombardment of pop-ups on their devices informing them of the following: “A new iOS update is now available. Please update from the iOS 12 beta.” There was no update at the time, but the latest beta release will stop your phone from yelling at you about an update.

iOS 12 developer beta 12 is currently available to developers, with the public beta coming soon. If you have an Apple developer account but you are not yet on the developer beta, you can hit this link on your iPhone or iPad to download the developer profile, which will let you install the iOS 12 developer beta as an over-the-air update. If you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way, you can visit the link on your PC or Mac, and use iTunes to manually update. If you don’t have a paid Apple developer account, you can also download iOS 12 beta profiles here.

Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation