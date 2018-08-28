Samsung’s new portable SSD is as fast and expensive as you’d expect

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the X5 portable SSD, its first-ever NVMe-based solid state drive that’s going to deliver some pretty incredible speeds, which might make it a must-have accessory if you’re looking for more local storage.

But tremendous speed comes at a cost, so your wallet better be ready to handle the hit.

It’s not just NVMe tech that will let you transfer files at higher speeds than before. The X5 also happens to be a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) storage device, which will help with those massive data transfers. The drive will work with any PC or Mac that has a Thunderbolt 3 port — or you’ll have to buy adapters.

We’re looking at up to 2,800 MB/s and up to 2,300 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively, which would allow you to transfer a 20GB 4K video file in just 12 seconds.

According to Samsung, that’s 5.2x and 4.5x faster than read and write speeds of SATA Samsung SSDs, and up to 25.5x/20.9x faster than external HDD. Again, the X5 will deliver some serious speed if that’s what you’re shopping for.

Other features include a full-metal body with a glossy finish and non-slip bottom mat, shock-resistant internal frame, rugged metal housing, Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, and a heat sink.

Image Source: Samsung

The X5 runs Samsung’s Portable SSD Software which includes AES 256-bit hardware data encryption and optional password protection.

The drive will come in three capacities, including 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB, which will be priced at $399.99, $699.99 and $1,399.99, respectively. You’ll have to wait until September 3rd, however, to get one. As for warranty, we’re looking at a three-year limited warranty for the X5.