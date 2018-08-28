Nintendo unveils even more exciting indie games coming soon to Switch

In its latest Nindies video showcase on Tuesday, Nintendo showed off more than 20 indie titles that will be arriving on the Switch in the coming weeks and months. From the day it launched, the Switch has been a haven for new indies as well as games that have appeared on other platforms previously. To that end, today’s presentation was packed with familiar titles as well as confirmation of Switch support for several upcoming games.

First up is one of the best games of 2016: Hyper Light Drifter. This 2D hack-n-slasher is one of the best independent games of the generation, and you somehow missed it two years ago, I’m sure it’ll fit right in on Switch. Plus, the game has some exclusive content that can only be found on the Switch version, which arrives September 6th.

Speaking of critically-acclaimed indie hits, Bastion releases on September 13th, Towerfall touches down September 27th, Transistor will be available in November, and you can download turn-based strategy mech game Into the Breach today. These are some of the biggest names in indie gaming, and they’re all Switch-bound.

Those are the highlights from the video showcase (which you can see above), but they represent just a fraction of the games that Nintendo discussed. We also got a first glimpse at sprite-based action-platformer Samurai Gunn 2, as well as something from developer House House called Untitled Goose Game. The impossibly adorable Mineko’s Night Market might have stolen the show though, and it’ll be tough to wait until 2019 to pick it up.