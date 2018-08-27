iOS 12 developer beta 11 is available to download right now

Last week, Apple broke with its storied software-release tradition and unleashed iOS 12 developer beta 10 to the masses on Thursday. Normally, we get a new beta every two weeks, with a weekly release being the closest thing we get to a surprise.

But for iOS 12 developer beta 11, Apple has thrown all caution to the wind. The latest developer beta is available to download right now, so anyone on the developer beta profile should plug in, connect to Wi-Fi, and make sure a good backup is in place.

iOS 12 developer beta 11 is currently available — as the name would suggest — to developers. If you have an Apple developer account but you’re not yet on the developer , you can hit this link on your iPhone or iPad and you’ll download the developer profile, which will let you install the iOS 12 developer beta as an over-the-air update. If you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way, you can visit the link on your PC or Mac, and use iTunes to manually update. If you don’t have a paid Apple developer account, you can also download iOS 12 beta profiles here.

Performance issues are, of course, the name of the game with beta versions of any software, but particularly iOS. Apple specifically warns people on the developer beta channel not to install the software on daily-driver devices — advice that people routinely ignore, of course, but you can’t blame Apple for not warning you!

The slightly safer option, as always, is to stick on the public release version of the iOS betas. Public betas are typically the same as the developer betas, just launched one week later so that any glaring bugs can be nipped in the bud.

Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation