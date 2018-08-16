The Galaxy Note 9’s battery life is even more impressive than we thought

While the improvements to the Galaxy Note 9 over its predecessor weren’t nearly as flashy as some Samsung fans might have hoped they would be, there’s no denying that the Note 9 is a bonafide upgrade. More storage, faster CPU, smarter S Pen, and perhaps most importantly of all, a bigger battery. Any time consumers are polled about their most wanted features for an upcoming smartphone, better battery life is always near the top.

As our own Zach Epstein pointed out in his review, the Note 9 has the best battery life of any Android flagship phone he’s ever tested. In case you thought he might be exaggerating, we’ve rounded up a couple of comprehensive battery life tests which showcase just how impressive the Note 9’s 4,000 mAh battery really is.

First up, we have Phone Arena’s proprietary battery life test, which stacks the Note 9 up against seven other phones, including the Note 8, Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6, and Pixel 2 XL. The Note 9 ended up lasting more than an hour longer than the Note 8, with just the Pixel 2 XL and iPhone 8 Plus outlasting it. Furthermore, even with its enormous battery, the Note 9 only took an hour and 49 minutes to fully charge, while the iPhone X took over three hours.

Moving on to Mrwhosetheboss’s battery drain test, we see how quickly the Note 9 dies compared to the S9+, iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, and OnePlus 6. With the smallest battery of the five flagships, the iPhone X ended up kicking the bucket first, with the S9+ and OnePlus 6 not far behind. The Huawei phone ended up sticking around a bit longer, but by the time it died, the Note 9 still had an impressive 15% battery life remaining:

If battery life is near the top of your list of concerns when buying a new smartphone, it certainly looks like the Galaxy Note 9 won’t disappoint. It might not be the longest-lasting smartphone on the market, but when it comes to high-end Android flagships, you can’t do much better than Samsung has done with its latest device.