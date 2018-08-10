Galaxy Note 9 vs. Galaxy Note 8: The only specs comparison you need to see

On Thursday morning, Samsung took to the stage at the Barclays Center in New York City to officially announce the Galaxy Note 9. Although the smartphone had already been leaked countless times, the live stream of the event was still watched by hundreds of thousands of people who wanted to know what Samsung had up its sleeve.

We had a chance to go hands on with the Galaxy Note 9 ahead of its unveiling, and shared all of the relevant pricing and release details in our preview, but Samsung went to the trouble of creating a massive infographic to highlight all of the changes and upgrades it made from one generation to the next (despite a similar design).

First and foremost, you might notice that despite featuring a near-identical design, the dimensions of the Note 9 are actually different than those of the Note 8. The Note 9 is slightly shorter, wider, and heavier than the Note 8. The S Pen, which now supports Bluetooth Low Energy, is just a touch heavier as well.

Samsung has also increased the size of the display from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches, upgraded the wide-angle lens of the rear dual camera, bumped the RAM up to 8GB on the new 512GB model, and increased the size of the battery from 3,300mAh to 4,000mAh. As we mentioned in our preview, virtually everything within the phone has been updated, even if it doesn’t look like a significantly different phone at first glance.

If you want to preorder the Galaxy Note 9, you can check out our comprehensive list of carrier deals here.